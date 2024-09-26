Kayla Harrison continues to campaign for fight against Amanda Nunes: “It’s the biggest female fight maybe ever”

UFC women’s bantamweight contender Kayla Harrison still wants to face Amanda Nunes.

The Judoka is currently set to return to the cage at UFC 307 next month. Back for the first time since a destructive stoppage win over Holly Holm in April, Kayla Harrison will face Ketlen Vieira. For her part, the Brazilian hasn’t competed since a decision victory over Pannie Kianzad. With a win, both women hope to earn a title shot.

At UFC 307, women’s bantamweight gold will be on the line in the co-main event as well. However, Kayla Harrison has her sights set on more than just Raquel Pennington and Julianna Pena. Speaking in a recent interview with ESPN MMA, the former PFL star discussed her UFC return. There, Harrison once again discussed a fight against Amanda Nunes.

For her part, ‘The Lioness’ hasn’t competed since a unanimous decision win over Irene Aldana last year. Following that victory, Amanda Nunes laid her gloves down and retired. However, the Brazilian showed interest in a return earlier this year, following Kayla Harrison’s win over Holly Holm.

Kayla Harrison continues to target Amanda Nunes ahead of UFC 307 return

While Amanda Nunes and Kayla Harrison were former teammates, they appear to no longer be on good terms. After ‘The Lioness’ left American Top Team in early 2022, the two began to call for a fight. While Harrison is aware that they might not face off next, she believes that the contest would be the biggest in women’s MMA history.

“I hope so, that’s the prayer.” Kayla Harrison stated in the interview when asked about a fight with Amanda Nunes. “I think it’s the biggest female fight maybe ever. It’s tough. There have been so many legendary fights amongst the women.”

She continued, “She’s the greatest of all-time. She’s the greatest of all-time, and if you want to be the greatest of all-time, there’s no better way to cement that legacy than to take out the greatest of all-time.”

What do you make of these comments from the UFC women’s bantamweight contender? Do you want to see Kayla Harrison vs. Amanda Nunes?