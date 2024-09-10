Kayla Harrison wants to batter Julianna Pena: “I would love to put an elbow through Julianna’s giant forehead”

By Fernando Quiles - September 10, 2024

Kayla Harrison would have no issue fighting Raquel Pennington or Julianna Pena for UFC gold, but she has some special elbows in store for “The Venezuelan Vixen.”

Kayla Harrison

Harrison is biding her time before the bantamweight title fight between champion Pennington and Pena. That matchup is scheduled to take place at UFC 307 on October 5th.

For Harrison, it doesn’t matter who wins the title bout as long as she gets the next crack. With that said, she may take some liberties with Pena if it comes down to it.

RELATED: KAYLA HARRISON WOULD LOVE TO SEE FORMER CHAMP-CHAMP AMANDA NUNES RETURN TO THE UFC: “I THINK ALSO SHE STRUGGLES TO NOT BE IN THE LIMELIGHT”

Kayla Harrison Wants UFC Gold, Would Take Joy Beating Julianna Pena

Kayla Harrison appeared on the “Believe You Me” podcast and she said that not receiving a UFC title opportunity would be a mistake (via Bloody Elbow).

“I will absolutely kill someone (if I don’t get a title shot), Dana White will find out hell has no fury like a woman’s scorn… I’m ready to fight that same night, I feel like if I fight, I dust up Ketlen real quick and then maybe one of those girls gets cold feet, I’ll just run back out if they need me to change uniforms that’s fine, I think I could take all three of those girls in the same night.

“It’s only a matter of time and they know it too, Julianna and Raquel all of them, they know that they’re just keeping the seat warm for me,” Harrison continued.

Harrison doesn’t have a preference on who she fights for the UFC Bantamweight Championship, but she admits there would be some added pleasure in getting her hands on Pena.

“I really don’t care (who I fight for the title), I don’t let emotions get in the way of my business but if it was gonna be Kayla’s choice, of course I would love to put an elbow through Julianna’s giant forehead, that would bring me great joy,” Harrison admitted.

It won’t be long before fight fans find out if Pennington can maintain her hold on the gold, or if it’s Pena’s time to reign supreme.

Julianna Pena Kayla Harrison Raquel Pennington UFC

