Kamaru Usman unsure if Khamzat Chimaev can finish Dricus du Plessis: “There’s a reason Dricus is the champ”

By Fernando Quiles - October 31, 2024

Kamaru Usman is on the fence about whether or not Khamzat Chimaev can finish Dricus du Plessis.

Dricus Du Plessis Khamzat Chimaev

Chimaev has emerged as possibly the next UFC middleweight title contender. He stunned the MMA world by shoving Robert Whittaker’s bottom teeth in during his first-round submission win at UFC 308. Now, many are wondering if “Borz” has surpassed Sean Strickland in the pecking order at 185 pounds.

If the bout between Chimaev and Du Plessis does materialize, Usman isn’t sure if Chimaev can finish “Stillknocks.”

RELATED: DRICUS DU PLESSIS PICKS A SIDE IN KHAMZAT CHIMAEV VS. SEAN STRICKLAND TITLE SHOT DEBATE

Kamaru Usman Not Sure if Khamzat Chimaev Finishes Dricus du Plessis

During an edition of the “Pound 4 Pound” podcast, Kamaru Usman admitted that he isn’t betting the house on Khamzat Chimaev being able to finish Dricus du Plessis (via MMAJunkie).

“Khamzat is hell in that first round,” Usman said on his “Pound 4 Pound” podcast with Henry Cejudo. “He is hell when he’s dry like that, and he’s big and strong, and he still moves like a welterweight. It’s hell for anybody. Do I think he can do that to Dricus? I think 100 percent he could take Dricus down.

“I think he can keep him down, but I don’t know if he can get the finish because Dricus is very, very tough. There’s a reason Dricus is the champ. He’s very tough, and Dricus will not stop trying. Will Khamzat take him down? Yes. Could he keep him down? Yes, maybe the whole first round. But can he finish him? I don’t know.”

Du Plessis said he prefers to face Chimaev next because he believes “Borz” will try to take the fight to him. He labeled Strickland as “boring,” and said all the former middleweight champion tried to do was jab him for five rounds.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Dricus du Plessis Kamaru Usman Khamzat Chimaev UFC

Related

Michael Chandler

Michael Chandler reveals he's "willing to die" ahead of UFC 309 return

Harry Kettle - October 31, 2024
Belal Muhammad
Shavkat Rakhmonov

Belal Muhammad confirms he is out of UFC 310 title fight vs Shavkat Rakhmonov

Harry Kettle - October 31, 2024

UFC welterweight champion Belal Muhammad has confirmed he is out of his UFC 310 main event against Shavkat Rakhmonov.

Brandon Moreno
UFC

Brandon Moreno opens up on struggles that led to layoff: "Maybe I’m a p***y"

Cole Shelton - October 30, 2024

Brandon Moreno has opened up on his mental struggles that led to his eight-month layoff.

Justin Gaethje
UFC

WATCH | Justin Gaethje gets dropped by body shot from coach in training

Cole Shelton - October 30, 2024

Justin Gaethje was dropped by a body shot from a coach while he was training.

Michael 'Venom' Page
UFC

Michael 'Venom' Page teases potential middleweight move to face rising UFC star

Curtis Calhoun - October 30, 2024

UFC welterweight contender Michael ‘Venom’ Page is willing to move up to 185lbs to face one of the division’s fastest-rising stars inside the Octagon.

Rose Namajunas

Rose Namajunas hopes to steal title shot from Manon Fiorot with UFC Edmonton victory: "No doubt that I could be next"

Josh Evanoff - October 30, 2024
Mike Malott
UFC

Mike Malott not focused on becoming the face of Canadian MMA ahead of UFC Edmonton return: "I'm doing this for me"

Josh Evanoff - October 30, 2024

UFC welterweight contender Mike Malott is focused on himself ahead of his return to the cage.

Daniel Cormier, Derrick Lewis
Derrick Lewis

Daniel Cormier reacts to Derrick Lewis calling him a "Piece of s***" in UFC Edmonton media day rant

Curtis Calhoun - October 30, 2024

Former UFC heavyweight title challenger Derrick Lewis isn’t happy with Daniel Cormier after previously imploring him to retire following a recent dominant loss.

Dricus du Plessis, Khamzat Chimaev, Sean Strickland
Khamzat Chimaev

Dricus du Plessis picks a side in Khamzat Chimaev vs. Sean Strickland title shot debate

Curtis Calhoun - October 30, 2024

UFC middleweight champion Dricus du Plessis addressed the ongoing debate surrounding who should get the next title shot after a wild night at UFC 308.

BMF Championship
Ilia Topuria

Dana White ponders decision to leave BMF title out of Ilia Topuria vs. Max Holloway fight at UFC 308

Fernando Quiles - October 30, 2024

Dana White had second thoughts about his decision not to throw in the BMF title for Ilia Topuria vs. Max Holloway.