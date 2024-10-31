Kamaru Usman unsure if Khamzat Chimaev can finish Dricus du Plessis: “There’s a reason Dricus is the champ”

Kamaru Usman Not Sure if Khamzat Chimaev Finishes Dricus du Plessis

During an edition of the “Pound 4 Pound” podcast, Kamaru Usman admitted that he isn’t betting the house on Khamzat Chimaev being able to finish Dricus du Plessis (via MMAJunkie).

“Khamzat is hell in that first round,” Usman said on his “Pound 4 Pound” podcast with Henry Cejudo. “He is hell when he’s dry like that, and he’s big and strong, and he still moves like a welterweight. It’s hell for anybody. Do I think he can do that to Dricus? I think 100 percent he could take Dricus down.

“I think he can keep him down, but I don’t know if he can get the finish because Dricus is very, very tough. There’s a reason Dricus is the champ. He’s very tough, and Dricus will not stop trying. Will Khamzat take him down? Yes. Could he keep him down? Yes, maybe the whole first round. But can he finish him? I don’t know.”

Du Plessis said he prefers to face Chimaev next because he believes “Borz” will try to take the fight to him. He labeled Strickland as “boring,” and said all the former middleweight champion tried to do was jab him for five rounds.