Israel Adesanya interested in Dricus du Plessis fight taking place in South Africa: “They’re my people”

By Josh Evanoff - April 12, 2024

Israel Adesanya believes that the South African people will be on his side against Dricus du Plessis.

Israel Adesanya and Dricus Du Plessis

‘The Last Stylebender’ hasn’t been seen in the cage since a unanimous decision loss to Sean Strickland last September. After that defeat, Israel Adesanya announced plans to take a hiatus from MMA. However, it seems that the middleweight contender will be returning to the cage sooner than expected.

Earlier this month, Israel Adesanya was tied to an August clash with middleweight champion, Dricus du Plessis. ‘Stillknocks’ won the title from Strickland in January, and quickly called to defend the gold in his home country of South Africa. While UFC 305 is set to take place in Australia, Adesanya is fine meeting du Plessis on his home turf.

However, that’s because Israel Adesanya believes that he’s more in touch with South Africa than Dricus du Plessis is. Earlier today, ‘The Last Stylebender’ discussed his potential return to the cage on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani. There, Adesanya didn’t hold back when asked about du Plessis, and the possibility of fighting in Africa.

RELATED: JUSTIN GAETHJE REJECTS FUTURE ‘BMF’ FIGHT AGAINST JORGE MASVIDAL AFTER UFC 300: “HE CAN F*CK OFF”

Israel Adesanya

Israel Adesanya discusses fighting UFC champion Dricus du Plessis in South Africa

“Of course. Those are my people.” Israel Adesanya responded when asked if he would be down to fight Dricus du Plessis in South Africa. “That’s my people, I bet you those are my people. I know that for a fact. I don’t care about cheers, but those are my people. When I go there, when I touch South Africa, they’re my people. Trust me, you’ll see. When I go to South Africa, I’m more in touch with the culture in South Africa than he is.”

He continued, “I can guarantee you that. Yeah [he’s from there], but the people. The people tell me, and the people know. I can go there, and not even the language, [it’s the] body language, the dances, the vibes. When I’m there, they know, and they tell me like, I’m their people. Yeah, it would be [insane to fight there].”

Both men’s ties to Africa have been called into question by each other over the last year. The feud between the two famously started last year, after Dricus du Plessis stated that he wanted to be the “real first African champ”. Adesanya felt slighted by those comments, and they’ve been feuding ever since.

What do you make of these comments from the former UFC champion? Do you want to see Israel Adesanya fight Dricus du Plessis in South Africa?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Dricus du Plessis Israel Adesanya UFC

Related

Jorge Masvidal, Justin Gaethje

Justin Gaethje rejects future 'BMF' fight against Jorge Masvidal after UFC 300: "He can f*ck off"

Josh Evanoff - April 12, 2024
Israel Adesanya, Sean Strickland
Sean Strickland

Israel Adesanya reflects on Sean Strickland's massive fanbase in Australia at UFC 293: 'They're racist!"

Curtis Calhoun - April 12, 2024

Former UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya feels that Sean Strickland’s support in Australia was racially motivated.

Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler TUF 31 Face-Off with Dana White.
Michael Chandler

Conor McGregor announces Michael Chandler fight is finally set for UFC 303 in June: "See you on the date I said"

Josh Evanoff - April 12, 2024

Conor McGregor has confirmed that he will be facing Michael Chandler at UFC 303 on June 29th.

Bo Nickal
UFC

Bo Nickal proclaims he'll be a -800 betting favorite for future UFC title fight ahead of UFC 300

Curtis Calhoun - April 12, 2024

UFC middleweight Bo Nickal has title aspirations, and he expects similar pre-fight betting swings when he reaches the division’s pinnacle.

Michael Page
Jamahal Hill

Michael Page explains why he’s picking Jamahal Hill to defeat Alex Pereira at UFC 300: “I don’t rate his style to be anything spectacular”

Susan Cox - April 12, 2024

Michael Page is explaining why he’s picking Jamahal Hill to defeat Alex Pereira for the light heavyweight title at UFC 300.

Gloves, UFC, UFC 302

Photo | UFC unveils new fight gloves, eye pokes and broken hands expected to be significantly reduced

Susan Cox - April 12, 2024
Max Holloway, UFC 300
UFC

UFC 300: ‘Pereira vs. Hill’ Weigh-in Results - All Fighters Are Good to Go!!!

Susan Cox - April 12, 2024

The UFC 300 weigh-ins took place today, Friday, April 12th at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Cody Brundage
Cody Brundage

Cody Brundage believes he's too much of a "step-up in competiton" for Bo Nickal, confident he will finish him at UFC 300

Cole Shelton - April 12, 2024

Cody Brundage wanted to fight Bo Nickal and he was hoping he’d get the fight at UFC 300.

Max Holloway, Justin Gaethje
Justin Gaethje

John McCarthy explains why Max Holloway is the “worst type of opponent” for Justin Gaethje

Harry Kettle - April 12, 2024

MMA analyst John McCarthy has given his thoughts on tomorrow night’s clash between Justin Gaethje and Max Holloway.

Aljamain Sterling
Sean O'Malley

Aljamain Sterling would love to rematch “skinny guy” Sean O’Malley after UFC 300: “I would love to get that one back”

Harry Kettle - April 12, 2024

UFC star Aljamain Sterling has admitted that he would love to secure a rematch against Sean O’Malley in the future.