WATCH | Justin Gaethje gets dropped by body shot from coach in training

Justin Gaethje reveals retirement stipulation

Justin Gaethje hasn’t fought since UFC 300 when he was knocked out by Max Holloway with one second left.

Gaethje was trying to defend his BMF belt, but he was knocked out cold and he says if that happens again, he will retire from the sport.

“The direct quote was, ‘Once I know that I cannot win an undisputed championship belt or fight for one, then I might as well hang up the gloves,’” Gaethje said, via MMAFighting. “I do not believe I have reached that point. Whether I’m the champion or not in the next – Who knows? It’s so hard to predict.

“If I ever go to sleep, like I just went to sleep, I’m done. I’m not doing it two more times,” Gaethje added. “I’ll do that one more time if I have to. I’m not choosing that. But, it’s always a possibility, and if it happens, I’m done. But outside that, I don’t know, it’s hard to put a number.”

As of right now, Justin Gaethje is not booked to return and it’s uncertain when he will fight again. But, he has four names as potential next opponents.

“I have a list,” Gaethje said. [Dan] Hooker, [Charles] Oliveira, [Dustin] Poirier, and [Alexander] Volkanovski is a list of four people that I think any of those would do for me what I need to do to get back in the picture.”

Justin Gaethje is 25-5 as a pro and coming off a KO loss to Max Holloway. The former UFC interim lightweight champ has notable wins over Dustin Poirier, Michael Chandler, Tony Ferguson, and Donald Cerrone among others.