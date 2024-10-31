Brandon Moreno opens up on struggles that led to layoff: “Maybe I’m a p***y”

By Cole Shelton - October 30, 2024

Brandon Moreno has opened up on his mental struggles that led to his eight-month layoff.

Brandon Moreno

After Moreno lost to Brandon Royval at UFC Mexico City in February he revealed he would be taking some time off. The Mexican ended up taking eight months off as he will return at UFC Edmonton against Amir Albazi in an intriguing flyweight bout.

But, before he steps into the Octagon, Brandon Moreno spoke at media day and opened up about his decision to take time off and his mental state.

“I am the first Mexican world champion. The guy from a huge country with a lot of support on a person,” Moreno said at media day. “That person is me. It’s not just the training camp. It’s not just the fight. Now it’s about the media, about the responsibilities, the travels, the media tours. I don’t know. Maybe I’m a p***y, maybe I’m a weak person.

“Maybe other fighters can say, ‘Hey, that’s nothing. Shut the f**k up and keep going.’ Maybe that’s true, but talking about myself. That’s something huge. I’ve been on the grind like two, three years in a row,” Moreno added. “Fighting in an amazing spot, being around the world, doing a lot of work, a lot of media days. I’m a human being, man. And at some point, it exploded my mind. And that’s why I decided to take a break.”

After taking some much-needed time off, Brandon Moreno feels refreshed heading into his main event fight against Amir Albazi.

Brandon Moreno looking to prove hard work paid off at UFC Edmonton

Brandon Moreno has lost back-to-back fights by split decision, including to Alexandre Pantoja to lose his flyweight belt.

Given that Moreno is on a losing streak, the Mexican says he plans on proving all the hard work has paid off and beating Albazi to cement him as a title contender.

“I feel very frustrated because even when I lost my last two fights, I feel in my prime,” Moreno said. “I feel very strong, I feel stronger, I feel with better technique, I feel with more knowledge about the fight game. Just the result isn’t what I’ve been having in my last couple of fights. Now my goal is to show that to the world. To show all my hard work at the gym, and that’s it.”

Moreno is currently ranked second at flyweight.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Brandon Moreno UFC

Related

Justin Gaethje

WATCH | Justin Gaethje gets dropped by body shot from coach in training

Cole Shelton - October 30, 2024
Michael 'Venom' Page
UFC

Michael 'Venom' Page teases potential middleweight move to face rising UFC star

Curtis Calhoun - October 30, 2024

UFC welterweight contender Michael ‘Venom’ Page is willing to move up to 185lbs to face one of the division’s fastest-rising stars inside the Octagon.

Rose Namajunas
UFC

Rose Namajunas hopes to steal title shot from Manon Fiorot with UFC Edmonton victory: "No doubt that I could be next"

Josh Evanoff - October 30, 2024

Former UFC women’s strawweight champion Rose Namajunas is back on the hunt for gold.

Mike Malott
UFC

Mike Malott not focused on becoming the face of Canadian MMA ahead of UFC Edmonton return: "I'm doing this for me"

Josh Evanoff - October 30, 2024

UFC welterweight contender Mike Malott is focused on himself ahead of his return to the cage.

Daniel Cormier, Derrick Lewis
Derrick Lewis

Daniel Cormier reacts to Derrick Lewis calling him a "Piece of s***" in UFC Edmonton media day rant

Curtis Calhoun - October 30, 2024

Former UFC heavyweight title challenger Derrick Lewis isn’t happy with Daniel Cormier after previously imploring him to retire following a recent dominant loss.

Dricus du Plessis, Khamzat Chimaev, Sean Strickland

Dricus du Plessis picks a side in Khamzat Chimaev vs. Sean Strickland title shot debate

Curtis Calhoun - October 30, 2024
BMF Championship
Ilia Topuria

Dana White ponders decision to leave BMF title out of Ilia Topuria vs. Max Holloway fight at UFC 308

Fernando Quiles - October 30, 2024

Dana White had second thoughts about his decision not to throw in the BMF title for Ilia Topuria vs. Max Holloway.

Carla Esparza
UFC

No return plans for Carla Esparza following UFC 307 loss to Tecia Pennington: "I'm good with how I left things"

Fernando Quiles - October 30, 2024

Carla Esparza has no plan to end her retirement due to a controversial decision.

Khamzat Chimaev
Khamzat Chimaev

Joe Rogan thinks 'scary motherf*****' Khamzat Chimaev 'might be the guy' at middleweight

Fernando Quiles - October 30, 2024

, hJoe Rogan is in awe of Khamzat Chimaev’s quick and dominant submission win over Robert Whittaker.

Ilia Topuria
Ilia Topuria

Dana White reveals talks are ongoing for UFC event in Spain next year

Harry Kettle - October 30, 2024

UFC president Dana White has claimed that talks are ongoing for the promotion to host an event in Spain next year.