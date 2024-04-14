UFC 300 Results: Zhang Weili defeats Yan Xiaonan (Highlights)

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC 300 results, including the strawweight title fight between Zhang Weili and Yan Xiaonan.

Zhang (24-3 MMA) was most recently seen in action this past August at UFC 292, where she successfully defended her title with a unanimous decision win over Amanda Lemos. ‘Magnum’ had of course reclaimed the stawweight belt in her previous effort, submitting Carla Esparza at UFC 281.

Meanwhile, Yan Xiaonan (18-3 MMA) will enter her first career UFC title bout sporting a two-fight win streak, her most recent being a knockout victory over Jessica Andrade last May at UFC 288. Prior to that statement-making win, ‘Fury’ was coming off a majority decision win over Mackenzie Dern.

Round one of the UFC 300 co-main event begins and Zhang Weili swings and misses with a low kick. She attempts another that partially connects. Yan Xiaonan looks to close the distance and lands a right hand. Zhang with a nice low kick and then one to the body. Xiaonan forces the clinch and lands a knee to the body. ‘Magnum’ breaks free and circles back to range. Zhang with a body kick that falls short. She swings and misses with a low kick. A big left hand lands for the champ. Yan eats that and shoots in and lands a takedown. She opts to let Zhang back up and we are back to striking. Zhang Weili lands a low kick. Yan Xiaonan with a big combination that drops the champ. Zhang pops back to her feet but this has been a strong start for the challenger. Weili with a nice kick to the body and then a spinning back fist. She lands a good right hand and forces the clinch. A beautiful throw by the champ takes the challenger down to the canvas. Zhang working from side control. She lands a nice elbow and then transitions to the back. Big shots from the champ. She rolls for a rear-naked choke and this it tight. The horn sounds and it appears Yan was out. Still, we will go to round two.

HIGH DRAMA IN ROUND ONE! 👀 Looks like Xiaonan was out after a late RNC from the champion! #UFC300 pic.twitter.com/T5QhC6nKf5 — UFC Europe (@UFCEurope) April 14, 2024

Zhang Weili CHOKES OUT Yan Xiaonan in the last seconds of round 1 but the referee LETS HER CONTINUE‼️ Do you think the ref should have called the fight⁉️#UFC300 #MMA pic.twitter.com/Grn0Fr4kEu — MMA Casuals (@MMA_CASUALS_) April 14, 2024

Round two of the UFC 300 co-main event begins and Yan Xiaonan appears to have recovered. Zhang Weili gets in on an early takedown attempt and gets the fight to the floor. She looks to take the back of the challenger but Yan does a good job to defend. Zhang working from half guard now. She lands some short right hands. She moves to side control. A scramble ensues but Zhang remains on top. She takes the back of Xiaonan and begins raining down huge shots. This is close to being over. Zhang rolls for a rear-naked choke. She transitions to an arm triangle choke. Yan Xiaonan somehow escapes and is able to get back to her feet. Yan with a big combo to close out round two.

Round three of the UFC 300 co-main event begins and Zhang Weili comes forward but gets knocked back by a body kick. Yan Xiaonan with a big right hand. Zhang pushes the challenger against the cage and lands a nice left hook. A big shot from the challenger and the champ goes down. Yan doesn’t follow her to the ground and decides to land some kicks while Zhang is on her back. Weili gets back to her feet and once again looks to find a way inside. A heavy low kick from the champ. Two minutes remain in the second frame. Yan Xiaonan with a nice counter hook. Zhang Weili gets inside and looks for a takedown. The fight hits the floor but Yan winds up on top. Zhang scrambles and is able to get back to her feet. A beautiful trip takedown sends the champ back down to the canvas. Weili pops back up and lands a nice right hand over the top. The horn sounds to end round three.

Round four of the UFC 300 co-main event begins and Yan Xiaonan drops Zhang Weili with a big right hand. The champ pops right back up to her feet but that was a great punch from the challenger. Another nice 1-2 from Yan. Zhang with a right hand and then shoots in for a takedown. She gets it and looks to take the back of Xiaonan. Some good left hands from ‘Magnum’. We are midway through round four. Some decent ground and pound from the champ. She is sneaking in some good left hands from the back position. She looks for a rear-naked choke. She flattens out the challenger. Yan won’t give up her neck so Zhang proceeds to unload punches. Some short elbows now from Zhang Weili. She is battering Yan now. The horn sounds to end round four.

Zhang Weili is going CRAZY on Yan 💀 #UFC300 pic.twitter.com/1mew8NA40O — Degenerate George (@DGen_Media) April 14, 2024

The fifth and final round of the UFC 300 co-main event begins and Zhang Weili lands an early takedown. Yan Xiaonan scrambles and is eventually able to get back to her feet. Another big shot from the champ and the challenger is back down on the canvas. Zhang moves to the back of the challenger and then moves to full mount. Yan gets back to half guard position but she’s going to likely need a finish to take home the title. Zhang looks to roll for an armbar but then opts to let that go and stay on the back of the challenger. The champ is working some short shots. She continues to do so until the final horn.

Official UFC 300 Results: Zhang Weili def. Yan Xiaonan by unanimous decision (49-45 x3)

