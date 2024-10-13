Brandon Royval says it’s title shot or bust following UFC Vegas 98 win over Tatsuro Taira

By Fernando Quiles - October 13, 2024

Brandon Royval feels it’s time that he gets another crack at UFC gold.

Brandon Royval

Royval shared the Octagon with Tatsuro Taira in the main event of UFC Vegas 98.  The pivotal flyweight matchup went the distance. Two of the three judges scored the fight for Royval, awarding him the split decision victory.

Following the win, “Raw Dawg” believes it’s time for another UFC title opportunity.

Brandon Royval Calls for UFC Title Shot After Win Over Tatsuro Taira

During the UFC Vegas 98 post-fight press conference, Brandon Royval said another title shot is due (h/t MMAJunkie).

“I see a title shot next. There’s no other way about it,” Royval told reporters following his win. “I have a win over the whole top five of the division. I’m all about rematches, but with that being said, I earned my way to a title shot. I took a short notice against the No. 1, I just took out the hottest prospect in the division. I think a title shot is what’s next for me, and I’ll be the backup for the title fight in December.”

Reigning UFC flyweight champion Alexandre Pantoja will be putting his 125-pound gold at stake against Kai Asakura at UFC 310. If Royval is indeed the backup fighter, there’s a chance he’ll get his wish sooner than later.

Royval had some praise for Asakura. He revealed what the former Rizin star will need to avoid to beat Pantoja.

“I think he brings a lot of excitement to the division, and I think he could take out Pantoja. If Pantoja grapples him, it’s going to be over. That being said, the fight starts on the feet.”

Keep it locked on the BJPenn.com homepage for the latest updates on the UFC 310 card.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Brandon Royval

