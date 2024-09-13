Justin Gaethje reveals scenario where retirement would be likely: “I’m not doing it two more times”

By Fernando Quiles - September 13, 2024

Justin Gaethje knows one scenario that would likely lead to him putting a bow on his pro MMA career.

Justin Gaethje

Gaethje has been in his share of wars inside the Octagon. More often than not, “The Highlight” emerges victorious, but he has certainly taken his lumps both in victory and defeat. No loss was more devastating to Gaethje than the one he suffered at UFC 300.

With just one second to spare in his BMF Championship clash with Max Holloway, Gaethje was knocked out cold and face planted onto the canvas.

JUSTIN GAETHJE SHARES REGRETS HE HAS AFTER MAX HOLLOWAY LOSS AT UFC 300

Justin Gaethje Says UFC 300 Repeat Would Likely End Career

Speaking to reporters, Justin Gaethje said that while he doesn’t believe it’s time to close the door on his fighting career, he admitted another brutal KO loss could end his run (h/t MMAFighting.com).

“The direct quote was, ‘Once I know that I cannot win an undisputed championship belt or fight for one, then I might as well hang up the gloves,’” Gaethje said. “I do not believe I have reached that point. Whether I’m the champion or not in the next – Who knows? It’s so hard to predict.

“If I ever go to sleep, like I just went to sleep, I’m done. I’m not doing it two more times. I’ll do that one more time if I have to, I’m not choosing that, but it’s always a possibility, and if it happens, I’m done. But outside that, I don’t know, it’s hard to put a number.”

Gaethje will turn 36 years old in November, and he wants to become an undisputed UFC champion before his career wraps up. He mentioned names such as Dustin Poirier, Charles Oliveira, Dan Hooker, and even former UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski as potential fights to get him back in the lightweight title mix.

Justin Gaethje

