Justin Gaethje reveals scenario where retirement would be likely: “I’m not doing it two more times”

Justin Gaethje knows one scenario that would likely lead to him putting a bow on his pro MMA career.

Gaethje has been in his share of wars inside the Octagon. More often than not, “The Highlight” emerges victorious, but he has certainly taken his lumps both in victory and defeat. No loss was more devastating to Gaethje than the one he suffered at UFC 300.

With just one second to spare in his BMF Championship clash with Max Holloway, Gaethje was knocked out cold and face planted onto the canvas.

