Conor McGregor and Dan Hooker reveal mutual interest in UFC fight: “We’ll get this thing across the line”

Conor McGregor vs. Dan Hooker? Ball’s in UFC’s Court

During an appearance on Submission Radio, Dan Hooker discussed the possibility of fighting Conor McGregor next year.

“We’re kindred spirits, as you can see. We get along quite well. I think we’re both very similar. There’s a lot of similarities there. We just spoke in the ring. I’m on board, he’s on board,” Hooker said. “We just need to get the UFC on board and we’ll get this thing across the line.”

McGregor hasn’t competed inside the Octagon in over three years, but that hasn’t stopped him from jaw jacking with other fighters. He recently took aim at UFC featherweight champion Ilia Topuria during an interview with Jamal Niaz.

“F*** hin, f*** him. This isn’t his home country,” McGregor declared. “This is my home country, baby! Marvilla, Spain, where is he at? This is not his home country, he knows where his home country is, and it’s not España…

“So good luck Max Holloway. F*** him up!”

Prior to meeting up with Hooker during the BKFC event, McGregor told The Schmo that there were multiple names on the table as far as his next opponent is concerned.

“We’re looking for the date.” Conor McGregor responded when asked about his UFC return. “I’d like to square it away with Michael Chandler [first]. You know, I’d really like to get Chandler in. We’ve had our beef, and it’s not settled. But now he has a match scheduled.”

He continued, “I would like to fight before he’s recovered [after fighting Oliveira]. There are a few names in line at the moment. There’s a few names being discussed.”

