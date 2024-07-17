Justin Gaethje shares regrets he has after Max Holloway loss at UFC 300
Justin Gaethje shared a few things he wishes he would’ve done differently against Max Holloway in their UFC 300 BMF clash.
Gaethje lost to Holloway by a last-second knockout at UFC 300 in April. The loss snapped a two-fight winning streak as he relinquished the BMF title to Holloway.
Gaethje has kept a relatively low profile after the loss to Holloway. He’s attended a few UFC events but is taking a slow, methodical path back to the Octagon as he recovers from the brutal knockout.
In one of the few times since UFC 300, Gaethje has spoken out on his performance and opened up on what he feels he could’ve done differently in the cage.
Justin Gaethje reflects on what went wrong at UFC 300
In a recent episode of The Anik & Florian Podcast, Gaethje revealed what he would’ve changed if he could go back in time to UFC 300.
“I didn’t feel exhausted in there, which I would assume would’ve been the repercussion of breaking your nose is not being able to use it,” Gaethje said. “My gameplan wasn’t necessarily the correct gameplan, but that’s only something you can [worry about] after the fact. [Max Holloway] was very precise, perfect that night…I think I would’ve pressured more, I would’ve tried to move forward. I thought he would come to me more, and when he did come, it was so unpredictable.”
Gaethje remains one of the UFC’s biggest stars after a slew of highlight performances inside the Octagon. Before the loss to Holloway, he earned back-to-back wins over Rafael Fiziev and Dustin Poirier.
Gaethje won the then-vacant BMF belt by knocking out Poirier by a head kick at UFC 291 last year. He remains transfixed on potentially challenging for a lightweight UFC title before he hangs up the gloves.
As Gaethje prepares for his UFC return, he’s continuing to be brutally honest about his most recent defeat, and will likely use it as fuel towards a future triumphant performance.
