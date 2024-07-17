Justin Gaethje shares regrets he has after Max Holloway loss at UFC 300

Justin Gaethje shared a few things he wishes he would’ve done differently against Max Holloway in their UFC 300 BMF clash.

Gaethje lost to Holloway by a last-second knockout at UFC 300 in April. The loss snapped a two-fight winning streak as he relinquished the BMF title to Holloway.

Gaethje has kept a relatively low profile after the loss to Holloway. He’s attended a few UFC events but is taking a slow, methodical path back to the Octagon as he recovers from the brutal knockout.

In one of the few times since UFC 300, Gaethje has spoken out on his performance and opened up on what he feels he could’ve done differently in the cage.