Brian Kelleher reveals he’s fighting out his contract at UFC Vegas 94 against Cody Gibson: “My literal life feels like it is on the line”

By Cole Shelton - July 16, 2024

Brian Kelleher knows his back is against the wall in his UFC Vegas 94 fight against Cody Gibson.

Brian Kelleher

Kelleher is on a three-fight losing streak and is coming off a knockout loss to Cody Garbrandt back in December. Following the loss, Kelleher wasn’t sure if he’d get another UFC fight but is excited he gets the chance to try and save his job.

“No, this is about right. Coming off a knockout, usually, they give you time to rest recover, and come back. I thought it would be a bit sooner but this worked out,” Kelleher said on Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com.

Not only is Brian Kelleher getting another crack at saving his UFC career, but he’s also fighting out his contract at UFC Vegas 94. He knows it’s do-or-die for his career, and he believes that pressure will help him fight to the best of his ability.

“I thought that was the last fight of his deal, but this is actually my last fight. I thought the Journey Newson fight that didn’t happen, I thought that counted as a fight on the contract, so this is the last fight on the deal… I can’t lie and say there isn’t any pressure. I’d like to tune that out, but of course, there are high stakes for both of us to keep our job and that gives me all the motivation to leave it all in there.”

In his return at UFC Vegas 94, Kelleher is set to take on Cody Gibson in an intriguing matchup. Kelleher knows Gibson’s size can pose some problems, but the veteran is confident he will be able to get inside.

“I will say, in an honest assessment, I have lost fights by submission, and he may be looking at that and saying I will get this guy down. He’s a long guy, big for the weight class, getting inside and landing power shots is my path to victory,” Kelleher said…

“This fight will be back-and-forth grinding type of fight. I know his last fight against Miles Johns he was disappointed in it. For me, this is my life, I don’t know what I would do besides fighting. My literal life feels like it is on the line and I will fight like that. I see myself hurting him with my power and whatever he gives me, I will take it and jump on it,” Kelleher added.

Should Brian Kelleher get his hand raised at UFC Vegas 94, the goal is to return at either the Sphere card or at Madison Square Garden. But, first and foremost, Kelleher is focused on Saturday night and remaining a UFC fighter.

“The biggest and best thing it does is it saves my job, and it gives me a clean slate with a new contract in the UFC. I still feel like I have two or three years left… If I get a win or a finish, I could push for that Sphere card, push for a good name, call someone out,” Kelleher said.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Brian Kelleher UFC

Related

Justin Gaethje

Justin Gaethje shares regrets he has after Max Holloway loss at UFC 300

Curtis Calhoun - July 16, 2024
Michael Bisping, Nate Diaz
Nate Diaz

Michael Bisping cautions Nate Diaz after $9 million Fanmio lawsuit: "Winning a lawsuit is one thing..."

Curtis Calhoun - July 16, 2024

UFC Hall of Famer Michael Bisping credits Nate Diaz for his $9 million crusade against Fanmio, but wonders if it will produce the desired dividend.

Georges St-Pierre
UFC

Georges St-Pierre slams the door on possibly re-booking combat sports return: "My body can't keep up anymore!"

Curtis Calhoun - July 16, 2024

UFC legend Georges St-Pierre has opened up on the injury that he suffered ahead of his planned grappling match against Nick Diaz last year.

Chris Weidman, Kevin Holland
Kevin Holland

Chris Weidman reveals Kevin Holland called him out for a fight during recent Las Vegas run-in

Curtis Calhoun - July 16, 2024

Former UFC middleweight champion Chris Weidman shared a hilarious story about running into Kevin Holland to talk about a possible fight.

Dustin Poirier
UFC

Dustin Poirier acknowledges seven men as potential opponents for his next fight: “Definitely one of those guys”

Susan Cox - July 16, 2024

Dustin Poirier is acknowledging seven men as potential opponents for his next fight.

Georges St-Pierre, UFC, Stanley Cup

Video | Georges St-Pierre follows through after losing Stanley Cup bet to Kamaru Usman

Susan Cox - July 16, 2024
Abdul Razak Alhassan and Cody Brundage
Cody Brundage

Abdul Razak Alhassan unloads on "p***y" Cody Brundage after UFC Denver: "Let’s run it back"

Cole Shelton - July 16, 2024

Abdul Razak Alhassan believes Cody Brundage wanted a way out of their UFC Denver fight and he took it at the first opportunity.

UFC

Khamzat Chimaev confirms plans for UFC 308 return in Abu Dhabi: "I would like to fight for the title"

Josh Evanoff - July 16, 2024

UFC middleweight contender Khamzat Chimaev wants to fight for gold in his return later this year.

Kamaru Usman
UFC

Kamaru Usman reveals plans for welterweight return, opens up on who could be next: "It's an interesting spot"

Josh Evanoff - July 16, 2024

Former UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman is planning to fight at 170 pounds later this year.

Santiago Ponzinibbio
UFC

Santiago Ponzinibbio vents frustration following split decision loss at UFC Denver: “Whenever we go to the judges, this is how it goes for me”

Harry Kettle - July 16, 2024

UFC veteran Santiago Ponzinibbio isn’t happy following his tight loss to Muslim Salikhov at UFC Denver.