Brian Kelleher reveals he’s fighting out his contract at UFC Vegas 94 against Cody Gibson: “My literal life feels like it is on the line”

Brian Kelleher knows his back is against the wall in his UFC Vegas 94 fight against Cody Gibson.

Kelleher is on a three-fight losing streak and is coming off a knockout loss to Cody Garbrandt back in December. Following the loss, Kelleher wasn’t sure if he’d get another UFC fight but is excited he gets the chance to try and save his job.

“No, this is about right. Coming off a knockout, usually, they give you time to rest recover, and come back. I thought it would be a bit sooner but this worked out,” Kelleher said on Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com.

Not only is Brian Kelleher getting another crack at saving his UFC career, but he’s also fighting out his contract at UFC Vegas 94. He knows it’s do-or-die for his career, and he believes that pressure will help him fight to the best of his ability.

“I thought that was the last fight of his deal, but this is actually my last fight. I thought the Journey Newson fight that didn’t happen, I thought that counted as a fight on the contract, so this is the last fight on the deal… I can’t lie and say there isn’t any pressure. I’d like to tune that out, but of course, there are high stakes for both of us to keep our job and that gives me all the motivation to leave it all in there.”

In his return at UFC Vegas 94, Kelleher is set to take on Cody Gibson in an intriguing matchup. Kelleher knows Gibson’s size can pose some problems, but the veteran is confident he will be able to get inside.

“I will say, in an honest assessment, I have lost fights by submission, and he may be looking at that and saying I will get this guy down. He’s a long guy, big for the weight class, getting inside and landing power shots is my path to victory,” Kelleher said…

“This fight will be back-and-forth grinding type of fight. I know his last fight against Miles Johns he was disappointed in it. For me, this is my life, I don’t know what I would do besides fighting. My literal life feels like it is on the line and I will fight like that. I see myself hurting him with my power and whatever he gives me, I will take it and jump on it,” Kelleher added.

Should Brian Kelleher get his hand raised at UFC Vegas 94, the goal is to return at either the Sphere card or at Madison Square Garden. But, first and foremost, Kelleher is focused on Saturday night and remaining a UFC fighter.

“The biggest and best thing it does is it saves my job, and it gives me a clean slate with a new contract in the UFC. I still feel like I have two or three years left… If I get a win or a finish, I could push for that Sphere card, push for a good name, call someone out,” Kelleher said.