Danielle Kelly plans to use Mayssa Bastos to bolster legacy: “When I beat her, it’s better for me”

By BJPENN.COM Staff - July 16, 2024

Danielle Kelly relishes the fact that she’s entering the first defense of her ONE Atomweight Submission Grappling World Title as an underdog. 

Danielle Kelly

This happens at ONE Fight Night 24 on Prime Video, airing live in U.S. primetime from the iconic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on August 2. There, she puts her crown on the line against the highly touted Mayssa Bastos.

The American phenom’s next assignment will be the stiffest test of her tenure in ONE Championship.

Bastos, a nine-time IBJJF World Champion, is widely recognized as one of the sport’s greatest competitors in the lightest weight divisions.

Despite the Brazilians’ decorated resume, Kelly remains unfazed and eager to prove her mettle.

“I just don’t think I get enough credit. I’m also a huge underdog, which I expected because she wins a lot of stuff in the lower divisions,” Kelly said.

“I think I’m going to be overlooked, and I can’t wait to prove people wrong.”

Despite acknowledging her foe’s formidable reputation and achievements outside of the promotion, Kelly remains undaunted.

Instead of being intimidated, she sees this as an opportunity to bolster her legacy.

“I feel like there’s more pressure on her because when I beat her, it’s better for me. Because on paper, again, she’s way more accomplished than me. So as a grappler, I respect that,” the Silver Fox BJJ standout said.

Danielle Kelly determined to be division’s undisputed queen

As she prepares for this pivotal showdown, Danielle Kelly’s focus remains steadfast on her ultimate goal — to establish herself as the undeniable best in her division.

“I want to prove that I’m the best 115-pound grappler by beating Mayssa Bastos. I want to be the best 115-pound grappler of all time. That’s my goal. And I think having that mindset has definitely made me a different person,” she said.

“You know, I don’t want to settle for less. I think settling for less is for the weak. I am not a weak person, and I can’t wait to prove that against Mayssa Bastos.”

ONE Championship

