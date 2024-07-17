Danielle Kelly plans to use Mayssa Bastos to bolster legacy: “When I beat her, it’s better for me”

Danielle Kelly relishes the fact that she’s entering the first defense of her ONE Atomweight Submission Grappling World Title as an underdog.

This happens at ONE Fight Night 24 on Prime Video, airing live in U.S. primetime from the iconic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on August 2. There, she puts her crown on the line against the highly touted Mayssa Bastos.

The American phenom’s next assignment will be the stiffest test of her tenure in ONE Championship.

Bastos, a nine-time IBJJF World Champion, is widely recognized as one of the sport’s greatest competitors in the lightest weight divisions.

Despite the Brazilians’ decorated resume, Kelly remains unfazed and eager to prove her mettle.

“I just don’t think I get enough credit. I’m also a huge underdog, which I expected because she wins a lot of stuff in the lower divisions,” Kelly said.

“I think I’m going to be overlooked, and I can’t wait to prove people wrong.”

Despite acknowledging her foe’s formidable reputation and achievements outside of the promotion, Kelly remains undaunted.

Instead of being intimidated, she sees this as an opportunity to bolster her legacy.

“I feel like there’s more pressure on her because when I beat her, it’s better for me. Because on paper, again, she’s way more accomplished than me. So as a grappler, I respect that,” the Silver Fox BJJ standout said.