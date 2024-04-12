Israel Adesanya reflects on Sean Strickland’s massive fanbase in Australia at UFC 293: ‘They’re racist!”

Israel Adesanya calls Australians ‘racist’ over Sean Strickland support

During a recent appearance on The MMA Hour, Adesanya was asked if the reception that Strickland received in Australia was surprising.

“Nah, they’re racists,” Adesanya said. “I think it was just me, them, it wasn’t my week. It was just him. He knows how to pander. He’s a great politician, I’ll put it that way. It was just his week, his moment to shine, and what a reign!”

As of this writing, Strickland hasn’t responded to Adesanya’s claims, although it could be a matter of time until he does.

Including UFC 293, Adesanya has fought in Australia on four occasions in his UFC tenure. He made his UFC debut at UFC 221, defeating Rob Wilkinson by TKO in Perth.

Adesanya went on to headline three other Australia-based cards, including against UFC Hall of Famer Anderson Silva at UFC 234. He defeated Robert Whittaker for the lineal UFC middleweight title in Melbourne at UFC 243.

Strickland has been open about his family history of neo-Nazi ideology during his UFC tenure. Despite some of his controversies outside of the cage, he’s become one of the UFC’s fan favorites.

A rematch between Adesanya and Strickland could potentially happen down the line, and it sounds like if it was the former champion’s choice, he would prefer not to fight in Australia.