Conor McGregor announces Michael Chandler fight is finally set for UFC 303 in June: “See you on the date I said”

By Josh Evanoff - April 12, 2024

Conor McGregor has confirmed that he will be facing Michael Chandler at UFC 303 on June 29th.

Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler TUF 31 Face-Off with Dana White.

The comeback of ‘The Notorious’ has been long in the making. In the summer of 2021, the Irishman broke his leg in the final seconds of the first round against Dustin Poirier. As a result, Conor McGregor was forced to the sideline for well over two years. In the meantime, he appeared in the remake of the recently-released movie, Road House.

Dana White stated that once Conor McGregor was done with press obligations for that film, he would work to make his next fight. The former UFC champion’s next opponent has long been figured to be his Ultimate Fighter rival, Michael Chandler. ‘Iron’ hasn’t been seen in the cage since a submission loss to Dustin Poirier in November 2022.

In January, Conor McGregor took to social media, to announce that he would be facing Michael Chandler at UFC 303, on June 29th. However, Dana White later stated that the bout likely wouldn’t take place in the fall. For months, it seemed that the two just couldn’t get on the same page. However, with McGregor’s press obligations to his film now over, it seems that White is keeping to his word.

Earlier today, the Irishman took to Instagram, to again announce his return against Michael Chandler. McGregor wrote that the fight was now officially on and that it would be happening on the date he said earlier this year. Other reporting has alleged the UFC is looking at holding the lightweight contest in June as well.

RELATED: RONDA ROUSEY NAMES NON-UFC LEGEND AS HER MMA GOAT: “HE HAD IT ALL”

Conor McGregor announces UFC 303 return against Michael Chandler

“THE FIGHT IS ON! MCGREGOR VS CHANDLER! See you on the date I said.” – McGregor’s caption on the social media post read.

As of now, the UFC and Dana White have yet to confirm if Conor McGregor will really be facing Michael Chandler this summer. However, the former two-weight champion has been seen in training videos quite frequently, lending credence to the claim that he has a fight coming up. For Michael Chandler, the bout will be the biggest of his career thus far.

The former Bellator lightweight champion has had war after war, since arriving at the UFC in 2020. In his stint thus far, Michael Chandler has scored wins over the likes of Dan Hooker, and Tony Ferguson. However, he’s come up short against the likes of Charles Oliveira, Justin Gaethje, and the aforementioned Dustin Poirier.

For Conor McGregor, this fight will be his first in well over two years. Prior to breaking his leg against Dustin Poirier, he had suffered a knockout loss to ‘The Diamond’ earlier in the year. Since fighting Floyd Mayweather in the boxing ring in August 2017, McGregor has earned only one victory in the cage.

What do you make of this news? Do you really believe Conor McGregor will face Michael Chandler at UFC 303?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Conor McGregor Michael Chandler UFC

Related

Bo Nickal

Bo Nickal proclaims he'll be a -800 betting favorite for future UFC title fight ahead of UFC 300

Curtis Calhoun - April 12, 2024
Michael Page
Jamahal Hill

Michael Page explains why he’s picking Jamahal Hill to defeat Alex Pereira at UFC 300: “I don’t rate his style to be anything spectacular”

Susan Cox - April 12, 2024

Michael Page is explaining why he’s picking Jamahal Hill to defeat Alex Pereira for the light heavyweight title at UFC 300.

Gloves, UFC, UFC 302
UFC

Photo | UFC unveils new fight gloves, eye pokes and broken hands expected to be significantly reduced

Susan Cox - April 12, 2024

The UFC has unveiled new fight gloves which are expected to significantly reduce eye pokes and broken hands.

Max Holloway, UFC 300
UFC

UFC 300: ‘Pereira vs. Hill’ Weigh-in Results - All Fighters Are Good to Go!!!

Susan Cox - April 12, 2024

The UFC 300 weigh-ins took place today, Friday, April 12th at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Cody Brundage
Cody Brundage

Cody Brundage believes he's too much of a "step-up in competiton" for Bo Nickal, confident he will finish him at UFC 300

Cole Shelton - April 12, 2024

Cody Brundage wanted to fight Bo Nickal and he was hoping he’d get the fight at UFC 300.

Max Holloway, Justin Gaethje

John McCarthy explains why Max Holloway is the “worst type of opponent” for Justin Gaethje

Harry Kettle - April 12, 2024
Aljamain Sterling
Sean O'Malley

Aljamain Sterling would love to rematch “skinny guy” Sean O’Malley after UFC 300: “I would love to get that one back”

Harry Kettle - April 12, 2024

UFC star Aljamain Sterling has admitted that he would love to secure a rematch against Sean O’Malley in the future.

Mark Coleman
Mark Coleman

Dana White confirms MMA legend Mark Coleman will present the BMF title at UFC 300

Harry Kettle - April 12, 2024

UFC president Dana White has confirmed that MMA legend Mark Coleman will help present the BMF title to the winner of UFC 300’s blockbuster encounter.

Joaquin Buckley
UFC

Video | Joaquin Buckley crashes UFC 300 presser to ask for a main event slot, gets snubbed by Dana White

Harry Kettle - April 12, 2024

UFC star Joaquin Buckley crashed the UFC 300 press conference yesterday to ask for a main event slot in St. Louis.

Conor McGregor
Dana White

Conor McGregor reacts after Dana White reveals $300k bonuses for UFC 300: "Life changing money”

Cole Shelton - April 11, 2024

Conor McGregor has nothing but praise for Dana White after he upped the Fight Night bonuses for UFC 300.