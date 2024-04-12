Conor McGregor announces Michael Chandler fight is finally set for UFC 303 in June: “See you on the date I said”

Conor McGregor has confirmed that he will be facing Michael Chandler at UFC 303 on June 29th.

The comeback of ‘The Notorious’ has been long in the making. In the summer of 2021, the Irishman broke his leg in the final seconds of the first round against Dustin Poirier. As a result, Conor McGregor was forced to the sideline for well over two years. In the meantime, he appeared in the remake of the recently-released movie, Road House.

Dana White stated that once Conor McGregor was done with press obligations for that film, he would work to make his next fight. The former UFC champion’s next opponent has long been figured to be his Ultimate Fighter rival, Michael Chandler. ‘Iron’ hasn’t been seen in the cage since a submission loss to Dustin Poirier in November 2022.

In January, Conor McGregor took to social media, to announce that he would be facing Michael Chandler at UFC 303, on June 29th. However, Dana White later stated that the bout likely wouldn’t take place in the fall. For months, it seemed that the two just couldn’t get on the same page. However, with McGregor’s press obligations to his film now over, it seems that White is keeping to his word.

Earlier today, the Irishman took to Instagram, to again announce his return against Michael Chandler. McGregor wrote that the fight was now officially on and that it would be happening on the date he said earlier this year. Other reporting has alleged the UFC is looking at holding the lightweight contest in June as well.

“THE FIGHT IS ON! MCGREGOR VS CHANDLER! See you on the date I said.” – McGregor’s caption on the social media post read.

As of now, the UFC and Dana White have yet to confirm if Conor McGregor will really be facing Michael Chandler this summer. However, the former two-weight champion has been seen in training videos quite frequently, lending credence to the claim that he has a fight coming up. For Michael Chandler, the bout will be the biggest of his career thus far.

The former Bellator lightweight champion has had war after war, since arriving at the UFC in 2020. In his stint thus far, Michael Chandler has scored wins over the likes of Dan Hooker, and Tony Ferguson. However, he’s come up short against the likes of Charles Oliveira, Justin Gaethje, and the aforementioned Dustin Poirier.

For Conor McGregor, this fight will be his first in well over two years. Prior to breaking his leg against Dustin Poirier, he had suffered a knockout loss to ‘The Diamond’ earlier in the year. Since fighting Floyd Mayweather in the boxing ring in August 2017, McGregor has earned only one victory in the cage.

What do you make of this news? Do you really believe Conor McGregor will face Michael Chandler at UFC 303?