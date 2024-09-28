Julianna Pena believes she can lure Amanda Nunes out of retirement with UFC 307 win
Julianna Pena believes there’s a chance she could lure Amanda Nunes out of retirement with a big victory at UFC 307.
As we know, Amanda Nunes is widely considered to be the greatest female fighter of all time. She has, however, been retired for a while now, riding off into the sunset with an incredible record behind her.
In the midst of her prime, she was only beaten once – by Julianna Pena. She was able to avenge that loss in a rematch, but the initial defeat still serves as one of the most shocking moments in UFC history.
As Pena prepares to challenge Raquel Pennington for the UFC women’s bantamweight title, she’s made it clear that she thinks a trilogy fight with Nunes is still possible.
Pena wants Nunes again
“I’m hoping Amanda will want to come out of retirement, and I’m betting she will be there, and she’ll be watching very intently,” Peña said. “I don’t believe she is truly as done as she claims as she is, I think that she misses the sport, I think that she doesn’t know what to do with herself now that she’s not fighting and I think that there will be a little green, envious monster in her saying that, ‘I can go back there. I can do this.’ Her thinking she can beat me.
“I know she probably feels that she doesn’t have anything to prove against me. I know that she is not particularly fond of Kayla more than she is not fond of me. But my goal will be to get Amanda to get back inside the octagon with me, and that will be the biggest women’s fight in UFC history.”
