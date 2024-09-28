Julianna Pena believes she can lure Amanda Nunes out of retirement with UFC 307 win

Julianna Pena believes there’s a chance she could lure Amanda Nunes out of retirement with a big victory at UFC 307.

As we know, Amanda Nunes is widely considered to be the greatest female fighter of all time. She has, however, been retired for a while now, riding off into the sunset with an incredible record behind her.

In the midst of her prime, she was only beaten once – by Julianna Pena. She was able to avenge that loss in a rematch, but the initial defeat still serves as one of the most shocking moments in UFC history.

As Pena prepares to challenge Raquel Pennington for the UFC women’s bantamweight title, she’s made it clear that she thinks a trilogy fight with Nunes is still possible.