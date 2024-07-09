Sean O’Malley offers dim forecast for fellow UFC champion Ilia Topuria: “Gonna be the next Cody Garbrandt”

UFC bantamweight champion Sean O’Malley has given his thoughts on the future of fellow champ Ilia Topuria.

As we know, Sean O’Malley is one of the biggest stars in mixed martial arts. He’s also the king of the bantamweight division, which is home to some of the best fighters in the sport. Alas, while he’s enjoying his time at 135 pounds, it makes sense that he’d tease the idea of a shift up to featherweight in the future due to his size.

If he does make the move to 145, Ilia Topuria will be there waiting for him. Both men have already carved out incredible legacies for themselves at the elite level, and it feels like they’re only just getting started.

Following a recent interaction between them regarding the P4P rankings, O’Malley had the following to say about Topuria.