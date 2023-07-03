Sean O’Malley explains why he thinks Henry Cejudo will retire again after pulling out of Marlon Vera fight

By Cole Shelton - July 3, 2023

Sean O’Malley doesn’t think Henry Cejudo will fight again.

Sean O'Malley and Henry Cejudo

Cejudo ended his retirement back in May to face Aljamain Sterling for the bantamweight title but lost by split decision. After the loss, he was adamant he wanted to fight again and called out Merab Dvalishvili. Yet, he ended up getting booked at UFC 292 against Marlon Vera, but unfortunately, Henry Cejudo was forced out of the scrap due to a shoulder injury.

With Henry Cejudo having to pull out of the fight, Sean O’Malley has doubts ‘Triple C’ will fight again. He believes Cejudo will go through his recovery and won’t be interested in having to climb the ladder again.

“I think what actually happened is, Dana said ‘Hey Henry, careful though, you go out there and beat Chito you have to fight Sean.’ I think he said, ‘oh my shoulder…’ I think this, Henry is done for good, he is done, he is retired, he is not coming back,” Sean O’Malley said on his podcast about Henry Cejudo. “He tried to, he tried to come back and no one really cared. He got paid a little bit of money. A shoulder injury, so that must have been pretty bad that he couldn’t fight. Dude, and he’s already 36.”

RELATED: Aljamain Sterling explains why he think Petr Yan was overrated by the UFC.

Sean O’Malley does make a good point that the shoulder injury likely was serious for Henry Cejudo to withdraw from the scrap over a month and a half out. If it was serious, perhaps it does keep Cejudo from competing again, but he hasn’t said that he will retire from it.

As for Sean O’Malley, he is set to headline UFC 292 against Aljamain Sterling for the bantamweight title. Should O’Malley win, he had said he wanted Henry Cejudo as a title defense. But that now seems unlikely to happen.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Henry Cejudo Sean O'Malley UFC

Related

Michael Bisping and Alexa Grasso

Michael Bisping believes Alexa Grasso is a "better fighter" than Valentina Shevchenko

Cole Shelton - July 3, 2023
Sean Brady
UFC

Sean Brady shares gnarly photo of the infection that forced him out of UFC 290: “It was growing in my elbow”

Harry Kettle - July 3, 2023

UFC fighter Sean Brady has shown off a photo that highlights the infection that has forced him to withdraw from UFC 290.

Dan Hooker
UFC

Dan Hooker credits manager for keeping him from doing “more dumb sh*t” ahead of UFC 290: “I probably would have rushed things”

Harry Kettle - July 3, 2023

Dan Hooker has credited his manager for helping him to avoid making poor decisions as he prepares for his return to the cage.

Conor McGregor
UFC

Report | Miami Heat axe deal to have Conor McGregor’s Tidl Sports patch on their jerseys: “It’s a reminder of the 24 hours of hell the organization went through”

Harry Kettle - July 3, 2023

The Miami Heat have reportedly axed a deal that would’ve seen Conor McGregor’s Tidl Sports brand sponsor the team next season.

Tim Sylvia, Dana White
Tim Sylvia

Tim Sylvia reveals the UFC offered him a contract to fight Daniel Cormier but Dana White nixed the deal: “They were sh**ty bosses”

Harry Kettle - July 3, 2023

UFC heavyweight Tim Sylvia has revealed that the UFC once offered him a contract to fight Daniel Cormier in the promotion.

Michael Morales

Michael Morales explains why he's not completely satisfied with UFC Vegas 76 win over Max Griffin

Fernando Quiles - July 2, 2023
Elon Musk
UFC

Elon Musk says there’s “some chance” his fight against Mark Zuckerberg could take place in a historic venue

Fernando Quiles - July 2, 2023

Elon Musk has revealed a potential venue for a showdown against fellow billionaire Mark Zuckerberg.

Sean Strickland
UFC

Sean Strickland calls for title shot following latest win at UFC Vegas 76: “I’ve f**king paid my dues”

Fernando Quiles - July 2, 2023

Sean Strickland believes a UFC title opportunity is in order.

Tracy Cortez, Brian Ortega, UFC
Tracy Cortez

Tracy Cortez warns Ex-boyfriend Brian Ortega not to start throwing shade: "I’ve yet to say anything negative about you"

Chris Taylor - July 1, 2023

Tracy Cortez has sent a friendly warning to her Ex-Boyfriend Brian Ortega that now is not the time to start throwing shade.

SEan-Strickland
UFC

UFC Vegas 76 Bonus Report: Sean Strickland one of four fighters to take home $50k

Chris Taylor - July 1, 2023

The Octagon returned to Nevada for tonight’s UFC Vegas 76 event, a 12-bout fight card headlined by Sean Strickland vs. Abus Magomedov.