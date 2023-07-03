Sean O’Malley explains why he thinks Henry Cejudo will retire again after pulling out of Marlon Vera fight

Sean O’Malley doesn’t think Henry Cejudo will fight again.

Cejudo ended his retirement back in May to face Aljamain Sterling for the bantamweight title but lost by split decision. After the loss, he was adamant he wanted to fight again and called out Merab Dvalishvili. Yet, he ended up getting booked at UFC 292 against Marlon Vera, but unfortunately, Henry Cejudo was forced out of the scrap due to a shoulder injury.

With Henry Cejudo having to pull out of the fight, Sean O’Malley has doubts ‘Triple C’ will fight again. He believes Cejudo will go through his recovery and won’t be interested in having to climb the ladder again.

“I think what actually happened is, Dana said ‘Hey Henry, careful though, you go out there and beat Chito you have to fight Sean.’ I think he said, ‘oh my shoulder…’ I think this, Henry is done for good, he is done, he is retired, he is not coming back,” Sean O’Malley said on his podcast about Henry Cejudo. “He tried to, he tried to come back and no one really cared. He got paid a little bit of money. A shoulder injury, so that must have been pretty bad that he couldn’t fight. Dude, and he’s already 36.”

Sean O’Malley does make a good point that the shoulder injury likely was serious for Henry Cejudo to withdraw from the scrap over a month and a half out. If it was serious, perhaps it does keep Cejudo from competing again, but he hasn’t said that he will retire from it.

As for Sean O’Malley, he is set to headline UFC 292 against Aljamain Sterling for the bantamweight title. Should O’Malley win, he had said he wanted Henry Cejudo as a title defense. But that now seems unlikely to happen.