REPORT | José Aldo vs. Mario Bautista added to UFC 307

UFC Hall of Famer José Aldo will make his bantamweight return to the Octagon against the surging Mario Bautista at UFC 307.

Ag.Fight was the first to report the news of the Aldo vs. Bautista booking. A UFC women’s bantamweight matchup between Kayla Harrison and Ketlen Vieira is also reportedly in the works for the card.

Aldo returns to the Octagon after making his surprising, albeit highly-anticipated, comeback at UFC 301 earlier this year. He defeated Jonathan Martinez by unanimous decision after nearly two full years away from MMA.

Aldo opted to retire from MMA after a loss to Merab Dvalishvili at UFC 278. The loss snapped a three-fight winning streak at 135lbs, including wins over Rob Font and Marlon Vera.

Jose Aldo is regarded by many as one of the greatest UFC featherweights of all time but has also had a respectable run in the bantamweight division. He fought for the then-vacant bantamweight title at UFC 251, falling to Petr Yan by fifth-round TKO.