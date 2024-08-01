Israel Adesanya speaks on widely-discussed Olympic boxing controversy: “He couldn’t even finish her!”

Former UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya has spoken out on one of the biggest talking points of the 2024 Summer Olympics.

Adesanya will return to the UFC Octagon against middleweight titleholder Dricus du Plessis at UFC 305 later this month. He returns to the cage almost a full year removed from a loss to Sean Strickland at UFC 293.

In the meantime, Adesanya, like many around the world, is keeping a close eye on the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris. This year’s Olympic Games haven’t proceeded without a fair share of controversy in and out of the competition.

One hot topic surrounding the Olympics is Imane Khelif, an Algerian boxer who defeated Italy’s Angela Carini at the games. Khelif, who identifies as a female, failed a gender eligibility test during a 2023 competition but passed pre-competition tests ahead of the 2024 Olympics.

Carini quit just seconds into the fight against Khelif due to a possible broken nose.

As reported by TMZ and others, Khelif had elevated testosterone levels at the 2023 World Championships and had XY chromosomes (male). Biological women have XX chromosomes.

It’s uncertain if the same gender eligibility tests were conducted by the International Olympic Committee.