Israel Adesanya speaks on widely-discussed Olympic boxing controversy: “He couldn’t even finish her!”

By Curtis Calhoun - August 1, 2024

Former UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya has spoken out on one of the biggest talking points of the 2024 Summer Olympics.

Israel Adesanya

Adesanya will return to the UFC Octagon against middleweight titleholder Dricus du Plessis at UFC 305 later this month. He returns to the cage almost a full year removed from a loss to Sean Strickland at UFC 293.

In the meantime, Adesanya, like many around the world, is keeping a close eye on the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris. This year’s Olympic Games haven’t proceeded without a fair share of controversy in and out of the competition.

One hot topic surrounding the Olympics is Imane Khelif, an Algerian boxer who defeated Italy’s Angela Carini at the games. Khelif, who identifies as a female, failed a gender eligibility test during a 2023 competition but passed pre-competition tests ahead of the 2024 Olympics.

Carini quit just seconds into the fight against Khelif due to a possible broken nose.

As reported by TMZ and others, Khelif had elevated testosterone levels at the 2023 World Championships and had XY chromosomes (male). Biological women have XX chromosomes.

It’s uncertain if the same gender eligibility tests were conducted by the International Olympic Committee.

Israel Adesanya scolds controversial Olympic boxer Imane Khelif

In a recent tweet, Adesanya addressed the controversy surrounding Khelif and Olympic boxing.

“Men should not be boxing women,” Adesanya tweeted. “Lol he couldn’t even finish her. Anyway, People > politics.”

Reactions to Adesanya’s tweet vary, with some criticizing his remarks and some praising him for speaking out against Khelif. As of this writing, it’s uncertain when Khelif will compete next at the Olympics.

Transgender athletes competing in sports has been a hotly-discussed topic in recent years. The debate has also emerged within MMA after fights featuring transgender women like Fallon Fox and Alana McLoughlin.

Adesanya is one of the biggest fan favorites in the UFC, with title wins over the likes of Alex Pereira and Robert Whittaker. He has the potential to become a three-time UFC middleweight champion with a victory over du Plessis.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Israel Adesanya UFC

Related

Jose Aldo, Mario Bautista

REPORT | José Aldo vs. Mario Bautista added to UFC 307

Curtis Calhoun - August 1, 2024
Dana White Nick Diaz Nate Diaz
Nick Diaz

Dana White is “not very” confident that UFC fans will see Nick Diaz fight in 2024

Susan Cox - August 1, 2024

Dana White is sharing that he is ‘not very’ confident that UFC fans will see Nick Diaz fight in 2024.

Merab Dvalishvili, Marlon Vera, Sean O'Malley, UFC 299, UFC
Merab Dvalishvili

Marlon Vera questions Merab Dvalishvili’s chin ahead of UFC title fight with Sean O’Malley: “If you get dropped by Henry Cejudo”

Susan Cox - August 1, 2024

Marlon Vera is questioning Merab Dvalishvili’s chin ahead of his UFC title fight with Sean O’Malley.

Dana White, UFC
UFC

The UFC issues statement after ‘antitrust settlement’ gets denied by judge

Susan Cox - August 1, 2024

The UFC has issued a statement after the ‘antitrust settlement’ was denied by a judge.

Tony Ferguson

Tony Ferguson reacts after Dana White calls for his retirement win or lose at UFC Abu Dhabi

Susan Cox - August 1, 2024

Tony Ferguson is reacting after Dana White called for his retirement win or lose at UFC Abu Dhabi.

Marlon Vera

Marlon Vera plans to “make an example” of Deiveson Figueiredo at UFC Abu Dhabi

Harry Kettle - August 1, 2024
Paddy Pimblett, UFC 304, Bonus, UFC
Dustin Poirier

Dustin Poirier shares high praise for Paddy Pimblett after finishing King Green at UFC 304: “He’s talking the talk, walking the walk”

Harry Kettle - August 1, 2024

UFC legend Dustin Poirier has praised Paddy Pimblett following his victory over King Green at UFC 304.

Joe Rogan
UFC

UFC commentator Joe Rogan explains why the Olympics is a giant scam: “There are two things going on simultaneously”

Harry Kettle - August 1, 2024

UFC commentator Joe Rogan has explained why he isn’t the biggest fan of the Olympic Games.

Robert Whittaker and Sean Strickland
Robert Whittaker

UFC champion Dricus du Plessis shares his prediction for potential Robert Whittaker vs. Sean Strickland fight

Harry Kettle - August 1, 2024

UFC middleweight champion Dricus du Plessis has given his thoughts on a possible Robert Whittaker vs Sean Strickland fight.

Lerone Murphy, Dan Ige
Lerone Murphy

REPORT | Lerone Murphy vs. Dan Ige in the works for UFC 308

Curtis Calhoun - July 31, 2024

A UFC featherweight clash between fan favorites Lerone Murphy and Dan Ige is reportedly targeted for UFC 308.