Jose Aldo gives update on combat sports future after UFC 301 win: “It’s not about the money”

Former UFC featherweight champion Jose Aldo has given an update on his fighting future.

‘Junior’ returned to the octagon earlier this month in the co-main event of UFC 301 in Brazil. The bout was Jose Aldo’s first since retiring in the summer of 2022. After a loss to Merab Dvalishvili, the former champion decided to venture into the sport of boxing, with the blessing of Dana White and other company brass.

However, after winning two boxing matches, he decided to return earlier this month. At UFC 301, Jose Aldo dominated the rising Jonathan Martinez, who entered the bout on a six-fight winning streak. With the victory, the Brazilian was back in the rankings at 135 pounds. However, there was just one issue.

That issue is that Jose Aldo became a free agent after his UFC 301 return. That fight against Jonathan Martinez was the last of his deal with the company, and he didn’t even want to discuss a new deal until after he won. Speaking on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani earlier today, Aldo gave an update on his fighting future.

Jose Aldo gives update on fighting future after UFC 301 victory over Jonathan Martinez

In the podcast appearance, Jose Aldo admitted that he wasn’t entirely sure what was next for him. The Brazilian revealed that he had a good offer to compete on the undercard of Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson in July. However, it’s not really about the money when it comes to Aldo. It’s more about what he can accomplish in the final chapter of his career that motivates him.

“They’re sitting there already, [Andre] Pederneiras is already sitting with Sean Shelby.” Jose Aldo stated when asked about meeting with the UFC to re-sign. “Just getting things done. I think there’s a lot of stuff on the table, a lot of offers coming in. But right now, it’s up to him to work and sit down with Sean and Dana and get our future together.”

He continued, “Yeah, it’s not about the money anymore. There are a lot of things that need to be taken into consideration. It’s more of what I can do, what I can get, and what I can accomplish. I think that in that fight I showed a lot of things that I can do. That I’m an MMA fighter, that I’m a complete fighter. So now the conversation is about what can we show in the future, and [what] things we can accomplish.”

What do you make of these comments from the former UFC champion? Who do you want to see Jose Aldo fight next?