Jose Aldo’s coach expects Brazilian legend to secure a “brutal” KO over Jonathan Martinez at UFC 301

Emerson Falcao the Muay Thai coach of Jose Aldo is expecting the former UFC featherweight champion to get a big KO win at UFC 301.

Aldo is set to make his return to MMA and the UFC in the co-main event of UFC 301 against Jonathan Martinez. It’s his first fight since August of 2022 when he suffered a decision loss to Merab Dvalishvili. The Brazilian has since had three boxing fights but is returning to the UFC to fight out his contract on Saturday against Martinez.

Aldo enters the bout as the betting underdog, but Falco has confidence the Brazilian won’t just win, but will KO Martinez.

“Aldo’s opponent is going to be Jonathan Martinez, he’s a tough opponent. He has a good kick, he’s very versatile. So, we tried to build the camp around that. Jose Aldo is very well-trained and, more importantly, motivated. He’s looking for the knockout, wanting to fight, wanting to brawl. On May 4, we can only expect a brutal victory, via knockout,” Falcao said of Aldo on UFC embedded.

If Jose Aldo does KO at Jonathan Martinez at UFC 301 it would be a statement-making win. Martinez is on a six-fight winning streak and has looked impressive, but he has been knocked out before, and Aldo has 17 wins by KO, which is why his coach is so confident in the prediction.

If Aldo does KO Martinez what it does for him and his career is uncertain, as this is Aldo’s final fight of his deal and he has already talked about going back to boxing and boxing on the Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul undercard after this fight.

Jose Aldo is 31-8 as a pro in MMA and before the loss to Dvalishvili, he was on a three-fight winning streak with wins over Rob Font, Pedro Munhoz, and Marlon Vera. Aldo is 3-3 since dropping down to bantamweight in 2019.