Daniel Cormier goes to bat for Ronda Rousey amidst criticism of her concussion revelation: “All she’s doing is telling her truth”
UFC legend Daniel Cormier has given his thoughts on some of the criticism aimed at Ronda Rousey recently.
As we all know, Ronda Rousey accomplished some great things in mixed martial arts. From women’s MMA to her overall dominance and star power, she was a force of nature. Alas, fans of the sport have vilified her on more than one occasion for some of her past comments.
Recently, Rousey spoke about how severe concussions forced her to step away from the UFC. After some backlash from the public, Daniel Cormier weighed in on the issue recently during an interview.
Cormier’s Rousey thoughts
“Only Ronda knows about the concussions,” Cormier told MMA Junkie Radio. “If she (was) having these types of concussions, the only mistake she made, to me, is by saying it later. Because nobody knows if she had concussions, but I will also say this in defending Ronda: She’s always been one that people want to critique, even if it was unjust. So when she lost to Holly, it was almost like the world celebrated. They felt like everything got given to her when, in reality, she was winning those fights. She was beating people. And then for her to come back and lose to Amanda (Nunes at UFC 207)) the way she did, everybody celebrated and said ‘to hell with Ronda, go and be gone.’ So now when she comes back and says, ‘Well, I’ve had these issues over my life,’ I don’t know how she couldn’t.
“I understand how difficult it is to do this sport as she did Olympic level – the throwing, everything in the room. It’s hard, man. I couldn’t even count how many concussions I’ve probably had in my life. Ultimately only she knows. I don’t disagree with her as much as most might because all she’s doing is telling her truth.”
