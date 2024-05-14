BKFC president David Feldman explains why Conor McGregor is the perfect business partner

BKFC president David Feldman is explaining why Conor McGregor is the perfect business partner.

The former two-division UFC champ, McGregor, made the announcement that he’s become part owner of BKFC just last month.

Feldman, speaking with ‘MMA Junkie‘ shared his thoughts on Conor McGregor being the ‘perfect’ business partner:

“There’s a lot of people throwing money in the combat sports landscape right now, (but) the money isn’t the hardest thing to come by. It’s getting the right partnership. We didn’t want just a money partnership with Conor McGregor because that doesn’t make sense. We want input, we want his persona, we want him to blow it up and do the things that he does.”

Continuing, Feldman said:

“He’s got great ideas. He’s got phenomenal business acumen. Look, the guy has built a lot of stuff around his career and what he’s done, so we don’t want him to be quiet. We want to make as much noise as possible.”

According to David Feldman, the McGregor name will open several doors for BKFC:

“There’s a lot of things out there in sponsorships, TV deals, and different types of investments and different places to do fights, and I think all of those things, Conor McGregor lends a big hand in. Just his name and how he talks about the sport and how much he likes it and where he thinks this sport is going to go, it’s only a big plus for us.”

“When I think down the road, where do I see this? I’ve said this for a long time, but I think we have a strong case to be the No. 2 combat sports promotion in the world, and I think this solidifies that.”

As far as if there is a conflict with the UFC, Feldman continued:

“It was never something that we were thinking about until it came up,. We were obviously a little hesitant on it because he’s a UFC guy, he’s their fighter, and he has fights left with them, and he has a great relationship with Dana (White) and the entire team and just had to figure out how it could work. We figured out how it could work.”

Concluding, the BKFC president said:

“A lot of people have been talking about this lately, but we don’t consider ourselves competition to the UFC, and I don’t think the UFC sees us as competition. Not even on our scale but on our sport. I just think we created our own lane. We obviously sometimes compete for the same fighters at times, but at the end of the day, we’re just a whole different product than they are.”

UFC 303 will feature Conor McGregor (22-6 MMA) vs. Michael Chandler (23-8 MMA) in the main event on Saturday, June 29th at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Do you agree with David Feldman that the Irishman will be a great asset to BKFC?

