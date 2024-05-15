Daniel Cormier unloads on Joaquin Buckley in heated exchange: “Shut up p***y”

By Cole Shelton - May 15, 2024

Daniel Cormier has taken aim at Joaquin Buckley over his recent comments.

Daniel Cormier and Joaquin Buckley

After Buckley picked up a decision win over Nursulton Ruziboev in the co-main event of UFC St. Louis he called out Conor McGregor. Immediately, many fans questioned the callout, as did Cormier who thought it was dumb.

“That was horrible, how do you do that? I just don’t know what he was doing. Then he goes and he calls Conor McGregor’s mom a bad name. It couldn’t have gotten worse. It was bad,” Daniel Cormier said on Good Guy vs Bad Guy

Following Cormier criticizing Buckley’s callout, the welterweight contender took to social media to blast the former champ-champ.

“Let this be known @dc_mma (Daniel Cormier) @bisping (Michael Bisping) @ChaelSonnen Ya mommas raised some hoes!!!!! Yall really trying to twist up my words knowing damn well what I said in that cage but it’s ok we can all have some fun,” Buckley wrote.

After Buckley’s tweet, Daniel Cormier took to X to blast the welterweight.

“Shut up P***y! Maybe listen. You had a dumb ass call out. You’re getting talked about by 3 of the biggest voices in the game. Maybe listen. It was the worst call out in history. Don’t let winning at few fights at 170lbs get you too excited bruh. Don’t mention Audrey!,” Daniel Cormier wrote.

Currently, Joaquin Buckley has yet to respond to Cormier’s latest comment, and whether or not he will is to be seen. But, most fans seemed to agree with ‘DC’ that Buckley wasted his callout by asking to fight McGregor, which is a fight he’s highly unlikely to get.

After Dana White shot down the idea of Joaquin Buckley fighting Conor McGregor next, he turned his attention to Gilbert Burns. That would have been a better callout from the get-go, but regardless, Buckley is now a perfect 4-0 since dropping down to welterweight.

