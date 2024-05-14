Ciryl Gane has been named honorary torchbearer for the 2024 Olympic Summer Games in Paris

By Susan Cox - May 14, 2024

Ciryl Gane has been named honorary torchbearer for the 2024 Olympic Summer Games in Paris.

Ciryl Gane, UFC, Olympics, Paris

The former UFC interim heavyweight champion Ciryl Gane will be carrying the Olympic flame during the 24th stage of the relay as the flame moves from Deux-Sèvres region to Les Sables-d’Olonne this summer in the lead-up to the opening ceremony.

The 2024 Summer Olympics, officially the Games of the XXXIII Olympiad and commonly known as Paris 2024 is scheduled to take place from July 26th until August 11th of this year. The games will have 329 medal events over a period of 16 days.

Ciryl Gane (12-2 MMA), a native of Paris, France, is currently ranked No. 2 in the UFC heavyweight division.

Taking to ‘Instagram‘ Gane posted a picture of himself holding the torch with the caption:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Real.C “BON GAMIN” (@ciryl_gane)

“Proud to carry the flame. Hoping to see MMA as an Olympic event one day. Meet on June 4 at La Roche-sur-Yon.”

It will be quite the honor for the 34-year-old ‘Bon Gamin’.

Ciryl Gane has also been confirmed to fight on Saturday, September 28th of this year at UFC Fight Night, taking place at the Accor Arena in Paris, France.  An opponent has yet to be named.

The last time Gane fought in the cage was in September of last year when he defeated Sergey Spivak (16-4 MMA) via TKO.

As Gane mentioned, he would like to see MMA as an Olympic sport one day. What are your thoughts on having MMA recognized as an Olympic sport?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

