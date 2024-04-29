Charly Arnolt on becoming UFC’s first female Octagon announcer at UFC Vegas 91: ‘I was scared!’

By Curtis Calhoun - April 29, 2024

Charly Arnolt became the UFC’s first female Octagon announcer by stepping in for Joe Martinez mid-event at UFC Vegas 91.

Charly Arnolt

It wasn’t an easy ask by the UFC on ESPN producers, and Arnolt initially declined the opportunity to make UFC history.

Martinez lost his voice midway through UFC Vegas 91 on Saturday at the UFC Apex. The card featured a flyweight main event between contenders Matheus Nicolau and Alex Perez.

As event producers scrambled for a solution to Martinez’s ailment, Arnolt was approached as a possible answer. Arnolt worked on-site as the ESPN cage side reporter and post-fight fighter interviewer.

Charly Arnolt filled in for ill Joe Martinez to make UFC history

In a recent Instagram video post, Arnolt explained the moment her producers asked her for the mid-event fill.

“[Joe Martinez] doesn’t know if he’s going to be able to do the next announcements. Can you do it?’ I was like, ‘I’m sorry, what are you asking me?’” Arnolt began. “He’s like, ‘Listen, if you’re not comfortable you can say so, but we need to figure it out very quickly because time is of the essence, obviously.’ So I told him I was like, ‘Listen, I have to be honest. I don’t know that I’m comfortable doing this.’ Why did I say that? Because obviously I was scared and botching an announcement on national television on ESPN. I’ve never done this responsibility for UFC and I was scared. So I told them, ‘I don’t think I can do it.’ He said, ‘OK, that’s fair. We’ll figure it out.’ He walks away…

“As I’m standing there, the two makeup artists for UFC, they look at me and they’re like, ‘What’s wrong with you? Of course you can do it. You’re super talented. You’re a professional. Why would you say you’re uncomfortable. You need to do it’. I was freaking out but I was like, ‘You’re right, I have to do this. I can’t back down when the team needs me.’ So (the producer) swings right back around I was like, ‘Listen, if you need me, I can do it. I’m OK.’”

Arnolt was praised by many on social media for her short-notice performance as the Octagon announcer.

Last year, Laura Sanko appeared as an Octagon announcer for Dana White’s Contender Series events. She’s also made history as the first female UFC color commentator of the modern era.

Arnolt’s accomplishment is a significant step forward for female combat sports commentators. While it didn’t happen in the fashion we all expected, she’ll be a part of UFC history forever.

UFC

