Ian Machado Garry reveals a number of fighters he’s said “yes” to fighting next

By Susan Cox - May 14, 2024

Ian Machado Garry has revealed a number of fighters that he would say ‘yes’ to fighting.

Ian Machado Garry

‘The Future’ (14-0 MMA) is adamant that he wants to fight at UFC 303 on Saturday, June 29th at the T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada.

One thing is for sure, Colby Covington (17-4 MMA) is off the table as an opponent, as he’s still recovering from a broken foot.

Garry, speaking with ‘talkSPORT MMA’ shared the following:

“It’s (UFC) 303 or nothing for me. We’ve got a potential to make a lot of Irish history here. There was me shouting for Colby to be the co-main and for me and Conor to be co-main and main event. It was going to be huge for Irish history, but Colby’s running, and he’s out. There’s been other people that have been offered and they’re running, too. They’re all coming up with excuses. … I’m sick of this ranking stuff.”

Fellow Irishman Conor McGregor (22-6 MMA) will be headlining UFC 303 along with Michael Chandler (23-8 MMA) in a welterweight bout.

Continuing the 26-year-old said (h/t MMAJunkie):

“I’m in a position where everyone above me is injured and then Leon (Edwards) and Belal (Muhammad) are facing off against each other. I have no interest in fighting anyone below me, but I’m kind of in a position where I have no choice other than to wait, and the last thing I want to do is wait. I want to be active. Anyone that is willing to stand across the octagon from me on June 29 can get their ass whooped.”

Ian Machado Garry went on to name a number of fighters he’d be willing to get in the cage with including:

“I can only fight down in the rankings, and this is where I’ve got to show that I will fight anyone … I’ve said yes to that name (Michael Page). Him and his coaches are deciding because he feels a bit heavy. He’s a bit heavy to make weight in seven weeks’ time, but I’ve said yes.”

“I’ve gone through about eight or nine names, and it’s like, ‘No, don’t want that fight, not interested.’ They’ve offered me Colby, I’ve said yes to MVP, I’ve said yes to Sean Brady, I’ve said yes to the Uzbekistani guy (Ruziboev) if he had won, I’ve said yes to Joaquin Buckley.”

Who would you like to see the undefeated Ian Machado Garry fight next?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Ian Garry UFC

Related

Ciryl Gane, UFC, Olympics, Paris

Ciryl Gane has been named honorary torchbearer for the 2024 Olympic Summer Games in Paris

Susan Cox - May 14, 2024
Daniel Cormier, Jon Jones
Jon Jones

Daniel Cormier hits back at 'Magician in Manipulation' Jon Jones after recent dismissal of his UFC accolades

Curtis Calhoun - May 14, 2024

UFC Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier has responded to UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones’s apparent dismissal of his light heavyweight title reign.

Gilbert Burns and Joaquin Buckley
Joaquin Buckley

Gilbert Burns responds to Joaquin Buckley's callout

Cole Shelton - May 14, 2024

Gilbert Burns has responded to the callout from Joaquin Buckley at UFC St. Louis.

Tim Welch, Aljamain Sterling, Merab Dvalishvili
Merab Dvalishvili

Coach Tim Welch responds to recent threats from Aljamain Sterling and Merab Dvalishvili over UFC 292 corner controversy

Curtis Calhoun - May 14, 2024

UFC star Sean O’Malley’s head coach, Tim Welch, has spoken out after recent online threats from Aljamain Sterling and Merab Dvalishvili.

Darren Till
UFC

Darren Till believes he can still become UFC champion despite 2023 release: "That's not over for me"

Josh Evanoff - May 14, 2024

Former UFC welterweight title challenger Darren Till still believes he will become champion.

Sean O'Malley, Colby Covington

Sean O'Malley responds to public endorsement from Colby Covington: "He almost broke character!"

Curtis Calhoun - May 14, 2024
Jorge Masvidal, Conor McGregor
Jorge Masvidal

Jorge Masvidal restokes the flames of a possible Conor McGregor fight: 'We can still find out'

Curtis Calhoun - May 14, 2024

A future fight between former UFC star Jorge Masvidal and the soon-returning Conor McGregor could be back in the mix.

Just Scrap Radio Ep. 165
Diego Ferreira

Just Scrap Radio Ep. 165 with Diego Ferreira and Adrian Yanez

Cole Shelton - May 14, 2024

The 165th episode of Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com with host Cole Shelton is live to recap UFC St. Louis and preview UFC Vegas 92.

Derrick Lewis and Rodrigo Nascimento, UFC St. Louis
Rodrigo Nascimento

What's next for Derrick Lewis and Rodrigo Nascimento after UFC St. Louis?

Cole Shelton - May 14, 2024

In the main event of UFC St. Louis, ranked heavyweights threw down as Derrick Lewis took on Rodrigo Nascimento.

Daniel Cormier, Jon Jones
Jon Jones

Daniel Cormier questions the UFC’s decision to proceed with Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic: “For four years, he's lived the life of a normal person”

Harry Kettle - May 14, 2024

UFC commentator Daniel Cormier has questioned the UFC’s decision to proceed with booking Jon Jones vs Stipe Miocic.