Ian Machado Garry reveals a number of fighters he’s said “yes” to fighting next

Ian Machado Garry has revealed a number of fighters that he would say ‘yes’ to fighting.

‘The Future’ (14-0 MMA) is adamant that he wants to fight at UFC 303 on Saturday, June 29th at the T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada.

One thing is for sure, Colby Covington (17-4 MMA) is off the table as an opponent, as he’s still recovering from a broken foot.

Garry, speaking with ‘talkSPORT MMA’ shared the following:

“It’s (UFC) 303 or nothing for me. We’ve got a potential to make a lot of Irish history here. There was me shouting for Colby to be the co-main and for me and Conor to be co-main and main event. It was going to be huge for Irish history, but Colby’s running, and he’s out. There’s been other people that have been offered and they’re running, too. They’re all coming up with excuses. … I’m sick of this ranking stuff.”

Fellow Irishman Conor McGregor (22-6 MMA) will be headlining UFC 303 along with Michael Chandler (23-8 MMA) in a welterweight bout.

Continuing the 26-year-old said (h/t MMAJunkie):

“I’m in a position where everyone above me is injured and then Leon (Edwards) and Belal (Muhammad) are facing off against each other. I have no interest in fighting anyone below me, but I’m kind of in a position where I have no choice other than to wait, and the last thing I want to do is wait. I want to be active. Anyone that is willing to stand across the octagon from me on June 29 can get their ass whooped.”

Ian Machado Garry went on to name a number of fighters he’d be willing to get in the cage with including:

“I can only fight down in the rankings, and this is where I’ve got to show that I will fight anyone … I’ve said yes to that name (Michael Page). Him and his coaches are deciding because he feels a bit heavy. He’s a bit heavy to make weight in seven weeks’ time, but I’ve said yes.”

“I’ve gone through about eight or nine names, and it’s like, ‘No, don’t want that fight, not interested.’ They’ve offered me Colby, I’ve said yes to MVP, I’ve said yes to Sean Brady, I’ve said yes to the Uzbekistani guy (Ruziboev) if he had won, I’ve said yes to Joaquin Buckley.”

Who would you like to see the undefeated Ian Machado Garry fight next?

