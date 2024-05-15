Ronda Rousey takes aim at former boyfriend Brendan Schaub: “My ex thrived on playing f**ked-up mind games”

By Harry Kettle - May 15, 2024

UFC legend Ronda Rousey has taken a shot at former boyfriend Brendan Schaub in her new book.

Ronda Rousey and Brendan Schaub

For so many years now, Ronda Rousey has been seen as a polarizing figure in mixed martial arts. While she did so much for the sport, she also hasn’t had the best relationship with fans.

In her recent book, Ronda spoke candidly about several things from throughout her career, including previous relationships. For those who don’t know, she once dated former UFC fighter Brendan Schaub.

RELATED: Brendan Schaub claims the UFC offered Ronda Rousey “more money than you can imagine to come back” but ‘Rowdy’ turned it down

In an excerpt that was posted on Reddit, Rousey spoke about the time Schaub collided with her new partner Travis Browne in the Octagon.

Rousey’s Schaub tale

“Travis had been training with us for a while when it was announced that his first fight as an official member of our team would be against my ex-boyfriend,” Rousey wrote. “My ex thrived on playing f—ked-up mind games with me when I had a fight coming up and insisted we hide that we were dating so he wouldn’t be labeled ‘Ronda Rousey’s Boyfriend.’

“As Travis headed into the match up, I pretended it wasn’t personal,” she continued. “I tried not to be overly involved or emotional. This wasn’t my fight. I was hoping he would win, but I was in training camp, so I didn’t really think too much more about it. That is until it was on live TV, and I lost my goddamn mind. Screaming at the top of my lungs, ‘Get him, Travis!’ while punching the arm of the person on the couch next to me.”

“When Travis knocked him out at the end of the first round, I didn’t think it could get any more gratifying,” Rousey said. “My ex covered up on the ground while Travis pounded away on him. The referee waved the match over. Then Travis, towering over the crumpled, semi-conscious body of my ex, leaned down and whispered something in his ear. His words were indiscernible to the camera, but I swore I could hear Travis’ voice saying, ‘Ronda says f—k you.’”

Quotes via MMA Mania

What are your general thoughts on Ronda Rousey? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Brendan Schaub Ronda Rousey UFC

