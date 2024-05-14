Brendan Allen explains why he has no interest in rebooking Marvin Vettori fight: “He’s delusional”

Brendan Allen doesn’t see a need in getting rebooked against Marvin Vettori.

Allen was booked to face Vettori back in April, but the Italian was forced out of the bout. Chris Curtis stepped up on short notice to face ‘All In’ in the main event of the card. Following Allen getting the decision win over Curtis, he believes he’s past Vettori and doesn’t see a need to fight him.

“Nah I’m good, we’re past that. I’m that kind of guy you get, you offer me twice I say yes, yes and then I end up fighting somebody else both times or we don’t fight once and I fight someone else the second (time), whatever the case may be, I’m over that guy. I’m good. To me, I’m the number five guy in the world,” Brendan Allen said to AG Fight.

“On that piece of paper, I’m not. I think the reasoning that I got was that his losses are higher ranked than mine or something like that, I have no idea, but that was kind of the answer I got so, never heard of that before. I didn’t know we were going off of those types of statistics, because his losses are higher ranked that is why he’s ahead of me in the rankings still, even though he’s not active, he was supposed to fight and didn’t fight and I still fought,” Allen continued.

Part of the reason why Brendan Allen isn’t interested in facing Marvin Vettori is he also doesn’t like the Italian as a person.

“No, I don’t like him man. I always was told you can’t have a rational conversation with someone that’s irrational and that guy’s not even irrational, he’s just completely delusional. He’s the guy that really thought he beat, he smashed Izzy all fights. I’m sure he probably thought he whooped Cannonier, he’s just a delusional guy. I just don’t like him, he’s always the one pointing the finger at me saying I’m talking online but when I see him, he’s the only one that does that. I don’t talk about him much because it gives him fame, I don’t like him at all, I think he’s a shitty person,” Allen continued.

With Brendan Allen not interested in fighting Marvin Vettori next, it’s uncertain who will be serve as his next opponent. But he is hoping to get a top-ranked opponent to get a title shot next time out.