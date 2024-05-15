Aljamain Sterling says he’s willing to bet his life savings that he would beat Sean O’Malley in a rematch: “People are going to say I’m still salty”

Sterling’s theory on O’Malley rematch

“O’Malley showed up that night,” Sterling told Kanpai Media. “It was an off night for myself, and the better man won that night. That’s why we say, ‘Any place, anywhere, any time.’ Sometimes it’s your night, sometimes it’s not, and unfortunately for me, it just didn’t go my way. But I do know if I had a rematch, and as long as he waited from August to fighting ‘Chito’ (Vera) in March, you give me that time to recover and prepare and to cut my weight the proper way, in a rematch, I would bet my life savings on that.

“People are going to say I’m still salty. I’m like, ‘Yo, skills are skills. Facts are facts.’ If I sit there and chop the legs down the way I did in the first round, like, yeah, we could sit here and do this all day long, but I think overall, O’Malley is getting better, but I think I’m very good at what I do and he’s very good at what he does. I’m very good at not letting people do what they want to do.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie

