Aljamain Sterling says he’s willing to bet his life savings that he would beat Sean O’Malley in a rematch: “People are going to say I’m still salty”
Former UFC champion Aljamain Sterling is pretty confident that he’d defeat Sean O’Malley if they ever fought in a rematch.
At UFC 292, Sean O’Malley climbed to the top of the mountain. He knocked out Aljamain Sterling to claim the UFC bantamweight championship, cementing himself as one of the promotion’s next big superstars.
Of course, Sterling was pretty frustrated to lose the belt in such a manner, especially against someone he was pretty confident he could beat. In a recent interview, ‘Funk Master’ has made it crystal clear that he feels things would go differently if they ran it back.
Sterling’s theory on O’Malley rematch
“O’Malley showed up that night,” Sterling told Kanpai Media. “It was an off night for myself, and the better man won that night. That’s why we say, ‘Any place, anywhere, any time.’ Sometimes it’s your night, sometimes it’s not, and unfortunately for me, it just didn’t go my way. But I do know if I had a rematch, and as long as he waited from August to fighting ‘Chito’ (Vera) in March, you give me that time to recover and prepare and to cut my weight the proper way, in a rematch, I would bet my life savings on that.
“People are going to say I’m still salty. I’m like, ‘Yo, skills are skills. Facts are facts.’ If I sit there and chop the legs down the way I did in the first round, like, yeah, we could sit here and do this all day long, but I think overall, O’Malley is getting better, but I think I’m very good at what I do and he’s very good at what he does. I’m very good at not letting people do what they want to do.”
Quotes via MMA Junkie
