Aljamain Sterling says he’s willing to bet his life savings that he would beat Sean O’Malley in a rematch: “People are going to say I’m still salty”

By Harry Kettle - May 15, 2024

Former UFC champion Aljamain Sterling is pretty confident that he’d defeat Sean O’Malley if they ever fought in a rematch.

Aljamain Sterling

At UFC 292, Sean O’Malley climbed to the top of the mountain. He knocked out Aljamain Sterling to claim the UFC bantamweight championship, cementing himself as one of the promotion’s next big superstars.

RELATED: WATCH | Sean O’Malley’s coach pretends to be Aljamain Sterling’s coach just moments before KO

Of course, Sterling was pretty frustrated to lose the belt in such a manner, especially against someone he was pretty confident he could beat. In a recent interview, ‘Funk Master’ has made it crystal clear that he feels things would go differently if they ran it back.

Sterling’s theory on O’Malley rematch

“O’Malley showed up that night,” Sterling told Kanpai Media. “It was an off night for myself, and the better man won that night. That’s why we say, ‘Any place, anywhere, any time.’ Sometimes it’s your night, sometimes it’s not, and unfortunately for me, it just didn’t go my way. But I do know if I had a rematch, and as long as he waited from August to fighting ‘Chito’ (Vera) in March, you give me that time to recover and prepare and to cut my weight the proper way, in a rematch, I would bet my life savings on that.

“People are going to say I’m still salty. I’m like, ‘Yo, skills are skills. Facts are facts.’ If I sit there and chop the legs down the way I did in the first round, like, yeah, we could sit here and do this all day long, but I think overall, O’Malley is getting better, but I think I’m very good at what I do and he’s very good at what he does. I’m very good at not letting people do what they want to do.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie

Do you agree with Aljamian? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Aljamain Sterling Sean O'Malley UFC

Related

Daniel Cormier goes to bat for Ronda Rousey amidst criticism of her concussion revelation: “All she's doing is telling her truth”

Harry Kettle - May 15, 2024
Ronda Rousey and Brendan Schaub
Ronda Rousey

Ronda Rousey takes aim at former boyfriend Brendan Schaub: “My ex thrived on playing f**ked-up mind games”

Harry Kettle - May 15, 2024

UFC legend Ronda Rousey has taken a shot at former boyfriend Brendan Schaub in her new book.

Dominick Cruz and Jose Aldo
Jose Aldo

Dominick Cruz claims he’s a “nightmare” matchup for Jose Aldo: “He’s not going to renegotiate”

Harry Kettle - May 15, 2024

UFC star Dominick Cruz believes that he is a nightmare matchup for Jose Aldo as talk of a superfight between them continues.

Brendan Allen and Marvin Vettori
Marvin Vettori

Brendan Allen explains why he has no interest in rebooking Marvin Vettori fight: "He's delusional"

Cole Shelton - May 14, 2024

Brendan Allen doesn’t see a need in getting rebooked against Marvin Vettori.

Conor McGregor, BKFC
UFC

BKFC president David Feldman explains why Conor McGregor is the perfect business partner

Susan Cox - May 14, 2024

BKFC president David Feldman is explaining why Conor McGregor is the perfect business partner.

Jake Gyllenhaal, UFC, UFC 285

Jake Gyllenhaal set to reprise his role as “Elwood Dalton” for Road House 2

Susan Cox - May 14, 2024
Ian Machado Garry
UFC

Ian Machado Garry reveals a number of fighters he’s said “yes” to fighting next

Susan Cox - May 14, 2024

Ian Machado Garry has revealed a number of fighters that he would say ‘yes’ to fighting.

Ciryl Gane, UFC, Olympics, Paris
UFC

Ciryl Gane has been named honorary torchbearer for the 2024 Olympic Summer Games in Paris

Susan Cox - May 14, 2024

Ciryl Gane has been named honorary torchbearer for the 2024 Olympic Summer Games in Paris.

Daniel Cormier, Jon Jones
Jon Jones

Daniel Cormier hits back at 'Magician in Manipulation' Jon Jones after recent dismissal of his UFC accolades

Curtis Calhoun - May 14, 2024

UFC Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier has responded to UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones’s apparent dismissal of his light heavyweight title reign.

Gilbert Burns and Joaquin Buckley
Joaquin Buckley

Gilbert Burns responds to Joaquin Buckley's callout

Cole Shelton - May 14, 2024

Gilbert Burns has responded to the callout from Joaquin Buckley at UFC St. Louis.