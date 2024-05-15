Dominick Cruz claims he’s a “nightmare” matchup for Jose Aldo: “He’s not going to renegotiate”

By Harry Kettle - May 15, 2024

UFC star Dominick Cruz believes that he is a nightmare matchup for Jose Aldo as talk of a superfight between them continues.

Dominick Cruz and Jose Aldo

For the longest time now, fight fans have wondered what would happen if Dominick Cruz battled Jose Aldo. The two men were pioneers in their respective divisions, and they were dominant champions.

Alas, for one reason or the other, it never happened. It was reportedly set for UFC 301 earlier this month, but in the end, Aldo competed against and defeated Jonathan Martinez.

RELATED: Jose Aldo reveals Dominick Cruz was originally set to be his return opponent at UFC 301

In a recent interview, Cruz gave his side of events.

Cruz’s Aldo view

“Since you brought up Aldo, I’ll start with I saw his words were that they offered him to fight me but he wanted somebody in the top five, or, ‘He’s not in the top five,’” Cruz said on the “Anik & Florian Podcast.” “Is Jonathan Martinez in the top five? OK, so there’s that. And then, why would you want to be in the top five unless you’re going to fight for the title? Is he planning on renegotiating his contract for another six fights and going for the title?

“Or do you want to make sure you secure a win to become a free agent off a win instead of a loss when you’ve got to face the likes of me, which is a nightmare? I’m not saying Jonathan Martinez isn’t a nightmare, but the way that I saw it is, he showed up on the first weigh-in and then he showed up the second weigh-in apologizing for showing up to the first weigh-in and that right there showed me that the man was learning who he was against Jose Aldo before he even got in there.”

“He’s not going to renegotiate,” Cruz said. “Why would he sign for another six fights in the UFC? He’s not going to do that. He’s going to go be a free agent.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie

What would happen in this fight? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Dominick Cruz Jose Aldo UFC

