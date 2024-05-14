Jake Gyllenhaal set to reprise his role as “Elwood Dalton” for Road House 2

It has been announced that Jake Gyllenhaal is set to reprise his role as ‘Elwod Dalton’ for Road House 2.

Gyllenhaal’s Road House, a reboot of the classic 1989 Patrick Swayze movie, debuted on Prime Video March 21 and has so far amassed nearly 80 million worldwide viewers, according to the streaming service. It is Amazon MGM Studios ‘most-watched produced film debut ever on a worldwide basis’.

It is yet to be determined whether director Doug Liman, former UFC champion Conor McGregor, or other co-stars from the film which included Daniela Melchior, Billy Magnussen, Jessica Williams, Joaquim de Almeida, and Lukas Gage will return for the second installment, but Jake Gyllenhaal is definitely in.

McGregor had formerly spoken with ‘People‘ about his acting debut in ‘Road House’ saying:

“It wasn’t fake fighting. I don’t think so. As a man who fights for a living, it was very, very real. Very much real. There were real shots landed. I gave him (Jake Gyllenhaal) a wallop, he gave me one back, and then the stuntmen that were stepping in at times took some big shots also. I’ve not seen a movie like that where the shots are so real like that because they were real. So, I had a great time doing it.”

McGregor has yet to make any comments concerning the announcement of the next installment ‘Road House 2’ and whether he has been approached to be a part of it or not.

For now, McGregor (22-6 MMA) is focused on his upcoming welterweight fight with Michael Chandler (23-8 MMA) at UFC 303 which will take place on Saturday, June 29th at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

