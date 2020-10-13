Video | UFC star Jorge Masvidal urges Americans to re-elect Donald Trump

UFC star Jorge Masvidal has encouraged Americans to re-elect Donald Trump in next month’s US Presidential Election.

With just three weeks left to go until polling day, the intensity is ramping up as incumbent President Donald Trump attempts to hold his place in the Oval Office, whereas Democratic nominee Joe Biden tries to prove the polls right and win control of the White House.

Jorge Masvidal is one of many UFC fighters to have voiced his support for President Trump, and he did so again during an appearance at a “Fighters Against Socialism” rally alongside Donald Trump Jr. in Coconut Creek, Florida.

“Since I was about knee high I’ve been hearing about the horrors of communism and socialism,” Masvidal said (via LowKickMMA). “We either re-elect president Trump and keep America great again, or we let Joe Biden and the radical left take us down the slippery slopes of socialism and misery.

“I do know Latinos,” Masvidal added. “Latinos are not lazy. Latinos are not looking for a handout, we don’t want free stuff — we want freedom and opportunity. We want know that our hard work and sacrifice is going to pay off so we can get our piece of the American dream.

“We owe it to our parents and grandparents who risked their lives to get over to this great American country,” Masvidal concluded.

Another man who is known for being a Trump fan is Colby Covington, a former friend and training partner of Masvidal.

While both Masvidal and Covington are supporters of Trump, that doesn’t appear to have diminished the bad blood between them.