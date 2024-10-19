Tom Aspinall predicts a hypothetical fight against Francis Ngannou

By Harry Kettle

Tom Aspinall has given his thoughts on how a hypothetical fight between him and Francis Ngannou would play out.

Right now, there’s an argument to be made that Tom Aspinall in the best heavyweight on the planet. In fact, the majority of people would say that. Unfortunately for him, the presence of Jon Jones and Francis Ngannou means that it’ll never be unanimous.

In addition, it doesn’t seem likely that he’ll ever fight either man. Jones doesn’t seem interested in the fight, whereas Ngannou is busy over in the PFL. Alas, it’s still fun to sit back and wonder what it could be like.

During a recent video on his YouTube channel, the Englishman addressed the idea of him battling ‘The Predator’ and what would happen.

Aspinall previews Ngannou fight

“That’s a good fight! That’s a great fight,” Aspinall said. “I’ve always been a big fan of Francis. I love his story, love what he’s all about. I think it’s a 50/50 fight, to be honest. Francis is a scary man. But I think technically I would take the edge. But I think that’s a great fight.”

Aspinall went on to discuss his own plans for the future.

“I’m just training to be the backup fighter right now,” Aspinall said. “I’m getting myself fight. Do I think it’s going to happen? Probably not. But I’ll be ready for it if it does. And we just spoke to the UFC, we’ve got some plans in place. I can’t reveal them right now because they’re top secret but there is big news coming soon.”

How do you think a fight between these two men would play out in the cage? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!

