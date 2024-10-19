Tom Aspinall predicts a hypothetical fight against Francis Ngannou

Tom Aspinall has given his thoughts on how a hypothetical fight between him and Francis Ngannou would play out.

Right now, there’s an argument to be made that Tom Aspinall in the best heavyweight on the planet. In fact, the majority of people would say that. Unfortunately for him, the presence of Jon Jones and Francis Ngannou means that it’ll never be unanimous.

RELATED: Tom Aspinall questions Francis Ngannou’s elite status outside UFC: “These aren’t the best guys in the world”

In addition, it doesn’t seem likely that he’ll ever fight either man. Jones doesn’t seem interested in the fight, whereas Ngannou is busy over in the PFL. Alas, it’s still fun to sit back and wonder what it could be like.

During a recent video on his YouTube channel, the Englishman addressed the idea of him battling ‘The Predator’ and what would happen.