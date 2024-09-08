Jorge Masvidal wants to fight former champion Leon Edwards in his UFC return: “He’s 0-1 against me. Let’s go!”

By Fernando Quiles - September 8, 2024

Jorge Masvidal is planning to make his comeback in MMA, and he’s setting his sights on former UFC welterweight champion Leon Edwards.

Jorge Masvidal

Masvidal hasn’t been inside the Octagon since 2023 when he was defeated by Gilbert Burns via unanimous decision. “Gamebred” decided to hang up his gloves, but he did end up having a boxing match against his former foe Nate Diaz, falling short via majority decision.

Now, Masvidal hopes to settle some unfinished business with “Rocky.”

RELATED: JORGE MASVIDAL PLANS MMA COMEBACK LATER THIS YEAR OR IN 2025: “I F*CKING LOVE IT, MAN”

Jorge Masvidal Wants to Rekindle Beef with Leon Edwards

Jorge Masvidal told ESPN that he hasn’t forgotten about a backstage inside in London with Leon Edwards back in 2019, which left “Rocky” bloody. “Gamebred” wouldn’t mind mixing it up with Edwards in an official capacity.

“Give me f—ing Leon Edwards, bro,” Masvidal said. “What would you call him? A veteran? Ex-champion? Whatever you call that motherf—er, give me that. We’ve got a built-in history. [The UFC] has got the whole promo. Let’s do the fight at the end of the year, next year. That’s it. Let’s get it done. And then, after I knock his ass out, guess what? They’ve got to give me the title shot.”

Masvidal wasn’t shy in poking the bear, bringing up the fact that he laid hands on Edwards all those years ago.

“He’s 0-1 against me. Let’s go!”

Edwards had been pushing for the matchup, but Masvidal ended up falling short in his two UFC Welterweight Championship matches with Kamaru Usman before being beaten by Gilbert Burns.

Whether or not the UFC brass is interested in a potential showdown between Jorge Masvidal and Leon Edwards remains to be seen. It’s safe to say that at the very least, both Masvidal and Edwards would be all in.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

