Sean Brady wants Ian Machado Garry or “easiest matchup in the division” Colby Covington following UFC Vegas 97

By Harry Kettle - September 8, 2024

Sean Brady is interested in a showdown with Ian Machado Garry or Colby Covington for his next welterweight outing.

Sean Brady

Last night, Sean Brady picked up arguably the biggest win of his career thus far. He knocked off Gilbert Burns in a dominant decision victory, firmly cementing himself as a top contender at 170 pounds. Some were hoping that he’d get the finish, but either way, he looked really good.

RELATED: UFC Vegas 97 Results: Sean Brady defeats Gilbert Burns (Highlights)

As you can imagine, many are already starting to wonder what should be next for Brady in the division. He isn’t likely to be next in line for a title shot, but if he can pick up another emphatic win, he could soon be on the verge.

In his post-fight media scrum, Brady opened up on who he’d like to battle next.

Brady looks to the future

“I just think Ian thinks he’s God’s gift to earth, and he’s not, and I feel like everyone in this sport feel the same way,” Brady told reporters backstage. “I’ll fight him. I’ll fight Colby (Covington). I think Colby is the easiest matchup in the division. I’ll piece him up on the feet. I’ll rag doll him.

“I’d like to fight Ian – he’s an up and comer. I’m a little bit older than him, but I want to be here for a long time. He’s undefeated and he’s got some hype. Before, he said that he won’t fight guys ranked behind him, but I’ll be ranked ahead of him on Tuesday with that No. 6 spot. So yeah, maybe I’ll let him fight me. We’ll see how that goes.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie

What do you believe should be the next step for Sean Brady at welterweight? Let us know your thoughts on this, BJPENN Nation!

