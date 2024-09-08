Sean Brady wants Ian Machado Garry or “easiest matchup in the division” Colby Covington following UFC Vegas 97

Sean Brady is interested in a showdown with Ian Machado Garry or Colby Covington for his next welterweight outing.

Last night, Sean Brady picked up arguably the biggest win of his career thus far. He knocked off Gilbert Burns in a dominant decision victory, firmly cementing himself as a top contender at 170 pounds. Some were hoping that he’d get the finish, but either way, he looked really good.

As you can imagine, many are already starting to wonder what should be next for Brady in the division. He isn’t likely to be next in line for a title shot, but if he can pick up another emphatic win, he could soon be on the verge.

In his post-fight media scrum, Brady opened up on who he’d like to battle next.