Charles Oliveira cautions Ilia Topuria against moving up to lightweight: “This is a very tough division”

Charles Oliveira has cautioned Ilia Topuria against moving up to lightweight as he continues to shine at featherweight.

There’s a lot to be said for the rise of Ilia Topuria. Over the course of the last few years, he has emerged as one of the best fighters in mixed martial arts. In his last two fights, he knocked out Alexander Volkanovski and proceeded to knock out Max Holloway – which is an absolutely crazy two-bout streak to have on your resume.

Of course, the expectation is that he’ll continue to defend the featherweight title until he either loses it or retires. At the same time, though, Topuria has made it known that he’d be interested in moving up to lightweight in the future.

In the eyes of Charles Oliveira, though, he needs to think through that decision very carefully.