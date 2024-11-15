UFC 309 weigh-in results: Title fight official, one bout avoids cancellation following scale fail
The UFC 309 weigh-ins are in the books, and the main event title fight is official.
This Saturday night, Madison Square Garden in New York City will play host to UFC 309. Taking the marquee will be a heavyweight title fight between champion Jon Jones and Stipe Miocic. Both men tipped the scales on Friday morning and easily made weight as expected.
A lightweight clash between former UFC champion Charles Oliveira and ex-Bellator titleholder Michael Chandler will get the co-headlining honors. We’ll also get to see Bo Nickal take on his toughest MMA opponent yet in Paul Craig.
So, how did the UFC 309 athletes fare on the scale?
Jon Jones & Stipe Miocic Surge Past UFC 309 Weigh-ins with Ease
The heavyweight champion Jones clocked in at 237.6 pounds ahead of this weekend’s card. Miocic will be heavier than “Bones” at 248.6 pounds. As for the fighters in the co-main event, Charles Oliveira and Michael Chandler each weighed in at 155.6 pounds.
There was one fighter on the main card who missed weight. Mauricio Ruffy vs. James Llontop was set to be a 165-pound catchweight bout. Llontop couldn’t reach the limit, as he was 166.2 pounds. ESPN Deportes reports that the fight will still go on with Llontop losing 20 percent of his fight purse.
Here’s a look at the rest of the UFC 309 weigh-ins:
Main Card (ESPN+ PPV, 10 p.m. ET)
- Jon Jones (237.6) vs. Stipe Miocic (248.6)
- Charles Oliveira (155.6) vs. Michael Chandler (155.6)
- Bo Nickal (185.4) vs. Paul Craig (186)
- Viviane Araujo (125.6) vs. Karine Silva (125.8)
- Mauricio Ruffy (164.4) vs. James Llontop (166.2)* — 165-pound catchweight bout
Prelims (ESPNEWS/ESPN+/FX/Hulu, 8 p.m. ET)
- Jonathan Martinez (135.8) vs. Marcus McGhee (135.6)
- Chris Weidman (186) vs. Eryk Anders (185.6)
- Jim Miller (155.6) vs. Damon Jackson (155.2)
- David Onama (155.6) vs. Roberto Romero (155)
Prelims (ESPN+/Hulu, 6 p.m. ET)
- Marcin Tybura (251) vs. Jhonata Diniz (253.2)
- Mickey Gall (170.8) vs. Ramiz Brahimaj (170.2)
- Oban Elliott (170) vs. Bassil Hafez (171)
- Veronica Hardy (125.8) vs. Eduarda Moura (125.2)
Backup Option
Tom Aspinall (254.8)
* – Fighter missed weight
BJPenn.com will be bringing you live coverage of UFC 309 this Saturday. Be sure to check back in on the homepage for live results and video highlights.