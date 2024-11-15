UFC 309 weigh-in results: Title fight official, one bout avoids cancellation following scale fail

The UFC 309 weigh-ins are in the books, and the main event title fight is official.

This Saturday night, Madison Square Garden in New York City will play host to UFC 309. Taking the marquee will be a heavyweight title fight between champion Jon Jones and Stipe Miocic. Both men tipped the scales on Friday morning and easily made weight as expected.

A lightweight clash between former UFC champion Charles Oliveira and ex-Bellator titleholder Michael Chandler will get the co-headlining honors. We’ll also get to see Bo Nickal take on his toughest MMA opponent yet in Paul Craig.

So, how did the UFC 309 athletes fare on the scale?

