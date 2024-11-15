UFC 309 weigh-in results: Title fight official, one bout avoids cancellation following scale fail

By Fernando Quiles - November 15, 2024

The UFC 309 weigh-ins are in the books, and the main event title fight is official.

Jon Jones weigh-in

This Saturday night, Madison Square Garden in New York City will play host to UFC 309. Taking the marquee will be a heavyweight title fight between champion Jon Jones and Stipe Miocic. Both men tipped the scales on Friday morning and easily made weight as expected.

A lightweight clash between former UFC champion Charles Oliveira and ex-Bellator titleholder Michael Chandler will get the co-headlining honors. We’ll also get to see Bo Nickal take on his toughest MMA opponent yet in Paul Craig.

So, how did the UFC 309 athletes fare on the scale?

RELATED: VIDEO | JON JONES SENDS WARNING TO STIPE MIOCIC DURING INTENSE UFC 309 STAREDOWN: “DON’T TALK ABOUT MY KIDS”

Jon Jones & Stipe Miocic Surge Past UFC 309 Weigh-ins with Ease

The heavyweight champion Jones clocked in at 237.6 pounds ahead of this weekend’s card. Miocic will be heavier than “Bones” at 248.6 pounds. As for the fighters in the co-main event, Charles Oliveira and Michael Chandler each weighed in at 155.6 pounds.

There was one fighter on the main card who missed weight. Mauricio Ruffy vs. James Llontop was set to be a 165-pound catchweight bout. Llontop couldn’t reach the limit, as he was 166.2 pounds. ESPN Deportes reports that the fight will still go on with Llontop losing 20 percent of his fight purse.

Here’s a look at the rest of the UFC 309 weigh-ins:

Main Card (ESPN+ PPV, 10 p.m. ET)

  • Jon Jones (237.6) vs. Stipe Miocic (248.6)
  • Charles Oliveira (155.6) vs. Michael Chandler (155.6)
  • Bo Nickal (185.4) vs. Paul Craig (186)
  • Viviane Araujo (125.6) vs. Karine Silva (125.8)
  • Mauricio Ruffy (164.4) vs. James Llontop (166.2)* — 165-pound catchweight bout

Prelims (ESPNEWS/ESPN+/FX/Hulu, 8 p.m. ET)

  • Jonathan Martinez (135.8) vs. Marcus McGhee (135.6)
  • Chris Weidman (186) vs. Eryk Anders (185.6)
  • Jim Miller (155.6) vs. Damon Jackson (155.2)
  • David Onama (155.6) vs. Roberto Romero (155)

Prelims (ESPN+/Hulu, 6 p.m. ET)

  • Marcin Tybura (251) vs. Jhonata Diniz (253.2)
  • Mickey Gall (170.8) vs. Ramiz Brahimaj (170.2)
  • Oban Elliott (170) vs. Bassil Hafez (171)
  • Veronica Hardy (125.8) vs. Eduarda Moura (125.2)

Backup Option

Tom Aspinall (254.8)

* – Fighter missed weight

BJPenn.com will be bringing you live coverage of UFC 309 this Saturday. Be sure to check back in on the homepage for live results and video highlights.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Jon Jones UFC

Related

Charles Oliveira, Ilia Topuria

Charles Oliveira cautions Ilia Topuria against moving up to lightweight: “This is a very tough division”

Harry Kettle - November 15, 2024
Stipe Miocic, Jon Jones
Stipe Miocic

Video | Jon Jones sends warning to Stipe Miocic during intense UFC 309 staredown: “Don’t talk about my kids”

Harry Kettle - November 15, 2024

Jon Jones sent a warning to Stipe Miocic during their intense UFC 309 staredown after last night’s press conference.

UFC gloves
UFC

Dana White announces the UFC is permanently reverting back to old gloves: “There were a lot of complaints”

Harry Kettle - November 15, 2024

UFC president Dana White has announced that the promotion is moving back to their old gloves on a permanent basis.

Jon Jones, Stipe Miocic
Stipe Miocic

Jon Jones claims UFC 309 fight against Stipe Miocic has become "very personal"

Cole Shelton - November 14, 2024

Jon Jones says his UFC 309 title defense against Stipe Miocic has become personal.

Dana White, Tom Aspinall, Jon Jones, Stipe Miocic
Jon Jones

Dana White confirms Jon Jones vs Stipe Miocic winner should face Tom Aspinall next

Harry Kettle - November 14, 2024

UFC president Dana White has confirmed that he believes the winner of Jon Jones vs Stipe Miocic should fight Tom Aspinall next.

Mike Tyson and Dana White

Dana White admits he's concerned for Mike Tyson's health ahead of Jake Paul fight: "I hope he comes out healthy"

Cole Shelton - November 14, 2024
Charles Oliveira, Michael Chandler UFC 309
Michael Chandler

UFC 309 | Pro fighters make their picks for Charles Oliveira vs Michael Chandler 2

Cole Shelton - November 14, 2024

In the co-main event, a pivotal lightweight bout goes down as Charles Olivera rematches Michael Chandler. Heading into the bout, Oliveira is a -280 favorite while the American is a +210 underdog on FanDuel.

Conor McGregor and Dana White
Dana White

Dana White gives discouraging update on Conor McGregor's planned UFC comeback

Curtis Calhoun - November 14, 2024

UFC CEO Dana White says Conor McGregor’s planned return to the Octagon has been delayed once again after a three-plus-year hiatus from fighting.

Jon Jones and Dana White
Jon Jones

Dana White rejects potential Jon Jones vs. Alex Pereira fight: "He is way bigger than him!"

Josh Evanoff - November 14, 2024

UFC President Dana White has absolutely no interest in Jon Jones vs. Alex Pereira.

Max Holloway, Charles Oliveira
Max Holloway

Max Holloway shows interest in rematch with 'beast' Charles Oliveira: "It would be an honor to share the octagon"

Josh Evanoff - November 14, 2024

UFC lightweight contender Max Holloway would love to have a rematch with Charles Oliveira.