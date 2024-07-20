Belal Muhammad claims he’s going to “walk through” Leon Edwards at UFC 304
UFC welterweight contender Belal Muhammad believes he’s going to walk through Leon Edwards in the main event of UFC 304.
Next weekend, Belal Muhammad will challenge Leon Edwards for the UFC welterweight championship. The two will battle it out in what promises to be a fascinating clash, just a few years on from when their first collision ended in an unfortunate eye poke. As you can imagine, Muhammad is pretty eager to prove himself after that incident.
The challenger has been waiting for this opportunity for a long time. He’s called ‘Rocky’ out on numerous occasions and now, he’ll finally get the chance to back up the talk by putting in what he hopes will be the best performance of his career.
During a preview of the UFC 304 Countdown show, Muhammad had the following to say about the champion.
Muhammad wants a big performance
“I’ve just been wanting to get my hands on him for years. Now we get to find out. I’m gonna make it the worst night of his life.”
“At UFC 304, I’m gonna walk through Leon [Edwards], and the title is just icing on the cake.”
Edwards then had some words of his own.
“Belal Muhammad has been saying my name now for a long time. It’s extra motivation to go out there and whoop him.”
“Come fight night in Manchester, I’m gonna go out there and I’m gonna finish him.”
Regardless of who you’re rooting for, this promises to be a can’t-miss collision in Manchester.
Do you believe Belal Muhammad has what it takes to make a real statement against Leon Edwards? If he does get it done, how do you think he's going to do it?