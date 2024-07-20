Belal Muhammad claims he’s going to “walk through” Leon Edwards at UFC 304

UFC welterweight contender Belal Muhammad believes he’s going to walk through Leon Edwards in the main event of UFC 304.

Next weekend, Belal Muhammad will challenge Leon Edwards for the UFC welterweight championship. The two will battle it out in what promises to be a fascinating clash, just a few years on from when their first collision ended in an unfortunate eye poke. As you can imagine, Muhammad is pretty eager to prove himself after that incident.

The challenger has been waiting for this opportunity for a long time. He’s called ‘Rocky’ out on numerous occasions and now, he’ll finally get the chance to back up the talk by putting in what he hopes will be the best performance of his career.

During a preview of the UFC 304 Countdown show, Muhammad had the following to say about the champion.