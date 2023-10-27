UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones issues statement following withdrawal from UFC 295

UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones has issued a statement following his withdrawal from UFC 295.

UFC 295 takes place on Saturday November 11th at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

Headlining the event was to be a heavyweight battle between Jon Jones (27-1 MMA) and Stipe Miocic (20-4 MMA).

Jones was to defend the UFC heavyweight title against Miocic, the former champ, in the main event but was forced out due to injury.

It was just this past Tuesday that UFC CEO, Dana White, broke the news on social media that Jones was out of the fight due to tearing a pectoral tendon while in training. White also stated ‘Bones’ will require surgery and will be out of commission for approximately 8 months:

“Jon Jones was training last night, got injured. You know he was wrestling, and he tore the tendon that connects your pec to the bone — off the bone. Eight months, gonna need surgery, he’s out (of UFC 295).”

Miocic will no longer be competing at UFC 295, but sources believe the Jones vs Miocic fight will occur sometime in 2024.

The revised card will look like this:

It will now be Jiří Procházka (29-3 MMA) vs. Alex Pereira (8-2 MMA) headlining the card at Madison Square Garden. The light heavyweight title fight will see the former champ Procházka get in the cage with former middleweight titleholder Pereira.

The co-main event will feature Tom Aspinall (13-3 MMA) vs. Sergei Pavlovich (18-1 MMA) in an interim heavyweight title match.

Jon Jones, 36, issued the following statement following the injury which caused the cancellation of his fight with Miocic:

“Thank you to everybody who’s checked in with me to see how I was feeling. Obviously, a very sad situation. Very upset. But I’ve been through a lot of things in life, and injuries is a part of being an athlete. I want to thank the UFC for getting me into one of the best doctors in the country, Dr. Neal ElAttrache. Thank you to Dr. Neal ElAttrache and his staff members over here in California for seeing me so quick.”

Jon Jones continued:

“I wanted to say thank you to Stipe Miocic for all the work that he’s put in. Also, sorry to Stipe and his team. This comes with the territory. Thank you to all my coaches and training partners, everyone who has helped me get this far – can’t even say to the fight. But the goal is to get surgery tomorrow and get back to work as soon as possible. I guess it’ll be Stipe and I at a later date, and that’s my plan.”

Concluding, ‘Bones’ stated:

“So it’ll be surgery and physical therapy for me for the next several months. But I’m committed. I’m committed, and my head is high. Thank you to everyone who has prayed for me, and I love you all. And again, sincere apology to the fans. I know some of you guys, it was a huge commitment to get out to Madison Square Garden. Hopefully, these other heavyweights, Aspinall and Sergei put on a great show for you guys. I may even show up to the event to watch. But I love you all, and your boy Jon Jones is doing OK. And I’ll be OK. Take care.”

