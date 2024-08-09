UFC Vegas 95: ‘Tybura vs. Spivac 2’ Weigh-in Results – 3 Fighters Miss Weight

UFC Vegas 95: ‘Tybura vs. Spivac 2’ weigh-ins took place today, Friday, August 9th.

The main event, UFC Vegas 95, will take place tomorrow, Saturday, August 10th at the UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada.

It will be a heavyweight battle between Marcin Tybura (25-8 MMA) and Serghei Spivac (16-4 MMA) in the main event.

The two previously met in February of 2020, where it was ‘Tybur’ defeating ‘The Polar Bear’ by unanimous decision.

Tybura, 38, last fought and defeated Tai Tuivasa (14-7 MMA) by technical submission this past March.

Spivac, 29, hasn’t fought since September of 2023 when he was defeated by Ciryl Gane (12-2 MMA) by TKO.

The co-main event will feature Damon Jackson (23-6 MMA) going up against Chepe Mariscal (16-6 MMA) at featherweight.

‘Action’ will be looking to make it two in a row when he meets Mariscal Saturday night. The 36-year-old defeated Alexander Hernandez (14-8 MMA) by split-decision this past April.

Mariscal, 31, has won three in a row under the UFC banner and will be looking to keep his winning streak alive at UFC Vegas 95.

The Official Weigh-In Results can be found below:

UFC Vegas 95 Main Card (ESPN, ESPN+, 7 p.m. ET):

Marcin Tybura (252) vs. Serghei Spivac (238)

Damon Jackson (146) vs. Chepe Mariscal (149.5) *

Danny Barlow (171.25) * vs. Nikolay Veretennikov (170.5)

vs. Nikolay Veretennikov (170.5) Chris Gutierrez (136) vs. Quang Le (136)

Yana Santos (135.5) vs. Chelsea Chandler (141) *

Toshiomi Kazama (136) vs. Charalampos Grigoriou (136)

UFC Vegas 95 Prelims (ESPN, ESPN+, 5 p.m. ET):

Karol Rosa (135.5) vs. Pannie Kianzad (135.5)

Jhonata Diniz (258) vs. Karl Williams (243)

Youssef Zalal (145.5) vs. Jarno Errens (145.5)

Stephanie Luciano (115) vs. Talita Alencar (115.5)

* 3 Fighters Miss Weight

Are you planning to take in UFC Vegas 95 this weekend? Any predictions?

