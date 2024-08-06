UFC CEO Dana White says Stipe Miocic is “100 percent” retiring after Jon Jones fight

By Harry Kettle - August 6, 2024

UFC CEO Dana White seems to believe that Stipe Miocic will retire following his upcoming title showdown with Jon Jones.

Stipe Miocic

In the eyes of many, Stipe Miocic is the best UFC heavyweight of all-time. He’s beaten some of the biggest and best names in the sport including Daniel Cormier, Francis Ngannou, Fabricio Werdum and Junior dos Santos. Now, he’s expected to make his return to the Octagon later this year to battle Jon Jones.

RELATED: Dana White reacts to the potential outcome that both Jon Jones and Stipe Miocic will retire at UFC 309: “I don’t know what we’ll do if that happens”

He will challenge for the UFC heavyweight championship that he lost to ‘The Predator’ a few years back. He hasn’t been seen since that violent KO defeat, leaving many to wonder what kind of shape he’ll be in. Either way, though, the promotion is insisting on making this superfight for the undisputed heavyweight title.

In a recent interview, Dana White spoke candidly about what he believes is next for Stipe after the Jones fight.

White predicts Miocic retirement

“Stipe 100 percent is going to retire after this fight,” White told Kevin Iole. “Listen, Jon Jones, you know how I talk about Jon Jones and what I think of Jon Jones as a fighter — Jon Jones always loves to challenge himself, moved up to heavyweight.

“I don’t know what Jon Jones will do after this fight, but I would be shocked if he didn’t want to test himself against [Tom] Aspinall.”

“At the end of the day, I get it. Everybody wants to see Tom Aspinall, but let me tell you what, after Stipe and Jon fight, whoever wins, the Aspinall fight is even bigger.”

Quotes via MMA Fighting

Do you agree with Dana White? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Just Scrap Radio Ep. 174

Just Scrap Radio Ep. 174 with Damon Jackson

Cole Shelton - August 6, 2024
Conor McGregor, Khabib Nurmagomedov, Dana White
Khabib Nurmagomedov

Conor McGregor claims Khabib Nurmagomedov fled his country after terrorists from his gym committed an act of terror

Harry Kettle - August 6, 2024

Conor McGregor has made another startling accusation against Khabib Nurmagomedov as their feud continues.

Umar Nuragomedov and Cory Sandhagen
UFC

What's next for Umar Nurmagomedov and Cory Sandhagen after UFC Abu Dhabi?

Cole Shelton - August 5, 2024

The UFC was in Abu Dhabi, Dubai for a solid UFC Abu Dhabi Fight Night card on Saturday as the main event saw Umar Nurmagomedov take on Cory Sandhagen in a No. 1 contender bout at bantamweight.

Umar Nurmagomedov, Khabib Nurmagomedov
UFC

Umar Nurmagomedov’s coach compares surging bantamweight’s career trajectory to Khabib

Curtis Calhoun - August 5, 2024

Umar Nurmagomedov’s head coach feels the undefeated bantamweight could amass a career similar to his UFC Hall of Fame cousin Khabib.

Belal Muhammad
UFC

WATCH: Belal Muhammad shares heartfelt message to Palestinian children amidst ongoing Israel crisis

Curtis Calhoun - August 5, 2024

UFC welterweight champion Belal Muhammad sent a heartwarming message to the children of Palestine after winning the 170lb title.

Chael Sonnen, Shara 'Bullet' Magomedov

Chael Sonnen “Captivated” by Shara ‘Bullet’ Magomedov after latest UFC victory

Curtis Calhoun - August 5, 2024
Ramon Taveras
UFC

VIDEO | UFC's Ramon Taveras survives drive-by shooting: "Happy to be alive"

Curtis Calhoun - August 5, 2024

Dana White’s Contender Series alum Ramon Taveras escaped death by mere inches during a recent shooting in Jacksonville, FL.

Conor McGregor and Donald Trump
Donald Trump

Conor McGregor unloads on Donald Trump for saying Khabib Nurmagomedov is his favorite fighter

Cole Shelton - August 5, 2024

Conor McGregor has taken aim at former United States President Donald Trump after he revealed Khabib Nurmagomedov as his favorite fighter.

Michael Chiesa
Tony Ferguson

Michael Chiesa reveals he would have retired from MMA had he lost to Tony Ferguson at UFC Abu Dhabi

Cole Shelton - August 5, 2024

Michael Chiesa says he would have retired had he lost to Tony Ferguson at UFC Abu Dhabi.

Alex Pereira
UFC

TikTok star accuses Alex Pereira of rape during UFC 302 fight week

Curtis Calhoun - August 5, 2024

A TikTok star has accused UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira of sexually assaulting her at a New Jersey hotel.