UFC CEO Dana White says Stipe Miocic is “100 percent” retiring after Jon Jones fight

UFC CEO Dana White seems to believe that Stipe Miocic will retire following his upcoming title showdown with Jon Jones.

In the eyes of many, Stipe Miocic is the best UFC heavyweight of all-time. He’s beaten some of the biggest and best names in the sport including Daniel Cormier, Francis Ngannou, Fabricio Werdum and Junior dos Santos. Now, he’s expected to make his return to the Octagon later this year to battle Jon Jones.

He will challenge for the UFC heavyweight championship that he lost to ‘The Predator’ a few years back. He hasn’t been seen since that violent KO defeat, leaving many to wonder what kind of shape he’ll be in. Either way, though, the promotion is insisting on making this superfight for the undisputed heavyweight title.

In a recent interview, Dana White spoke candidly about what he believes is next for Stipe after the Jones fight.