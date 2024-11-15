Jon Jones reveals why he refused to shake Stipe Miocic’s hand during final UFC 309 pre-fight presser

Jon Jones Wouldn’t Shake Stipe Miocic Hand Over Comment Involving His Kids

Fans were quite confused when it was revealed that Jon Jones told Stipe Miocic to never mention his kids again. Even Miocic was confused over what “Bones” was talking about.

Speaking to his old rival Daniel Cormier during the UFC 309 Weigh-in Show, Jones went into more detail on what Miocic said.

“I never did anything wrong to Stipe and I found a video a few months ago where he was in his living room and someone was talking about me and my legacy, and he was just like, ‘My kids will never look back and look at me as an asshole.’ I’ll find the quote, but he said it, I’ll never forget the way I felt that day. I thought to myself, ‘Okay, you’re another one of these fighters who hate me for no reason at all,’ and then when he called me a b**** I was just like, ‘Alright, it’s clear that you don’t respect me,’ which is unfortunate because I’ve never had anything but respect for Stipe.”

Jones went on to say that on fight night, he’ll be able to control his emotions and focus on what has made him a legend in MMA.

