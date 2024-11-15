Jon Jones reveals why he refused to shake Stipe Miocic’s hand during final UFC 309 pre-fight presser

By Fernando Quiles - November 15, 2024

Jon Jones has explained why he refused to shake Stipe Miocic’s hand at the final UFC 309 pre-fight press conference.

Jon Jones Stipe Miocic

Jones will be putting the UFC Heavyweight Championship at stake against Miocic this Saturday night. The two icons will clash inside Madison Square Garden in New York City. While Miocic is known to avoid drama, Jones has made some enemies over the years.

In this case, however, “Bones” insists that it was Miocic who fired the first personal shot towards him.

RELATED: VIDEO | JON JONES SENDS WARNING TO STIPE MIOCIC DURING INTENSE UFC 309 STAREDOWN: “DON’T TALK ABOUT MY KIDS”

Jon Jones Wouldn’t Shake Stipe Miocic Hand Over Comment Involving His Kids

Fans were quite confused when it was revealed that Jon Jones told Stipe Miocic to never mention his kids again. Even Miocic was confused over what “Bones” was talking about.

Speaking to his old rival Daniel Cormier during the UFC 309 Weigh-in Show, Jones went into more detail on what Miocic said.

“I never did anything wrong to Stipe and I found a video a few months ago where he was in his living room and someone was talking about me and my legacy, and he was just like, ‘My kids will never look back and look at me as an asshole.’ I’ll find the quote, but he said it, I’ll never forget the way I felt that day. I thought to myself, ‘Okay, you’re another one of these fighters who hate me for no reason at all,’ and then when he called me a b**** I was just like, ‘Alright, it’s clear that you don’t respect me,’ which is unfortunate because I’ve never had anything but respect for Stipe.”

Jones went on to say that on fight night, he’ll be able to control his emotions and focus on what has made him a legend in MMA.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit the original source and leave an H/T to BJPenn.com with a link back for the transcription.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Jon Jones Stipe Miocic UFC

Related

Jon Jones weigh-in

UFC 309 weigh-in results: Title fight official, one bout avoids cancellation following scale fail

Fernando Quiles - November 15, 2024
Charles Oliveira, Ilia Topuria
Ilia Topuria

Charles Oliveira cautions Ilia Topuria against moving up to lightweight: “This is a very tough division”

Harry Kettle - November 15, 2024

Charles Oliveira has cautioned Ilia Topuria against moving up to lightweight as he continues to shine at featherweight.

Stipe Miocic, Jon Jones
Stipe Miocic

Video | Jon Jones sends warning to Stipe Miocic during intense UFC 309 staredown: “Don’t talk about my kids”

Harry Kettle - November 15, 2024

Jon Jones sent a warning to Stipe Miocic during their intense UFC 309 staredown after last night’s press conference.

UFC gloves
UFC

Dana White announces the UFC is permanently reverting back to old gloves: “There were a lot of complaints”

Harry Kettle - November 15, 2024

UFC president Dana White has announced that the promotion is moving back to their old gloves on a permanent basis.

Jon Jones, Stipe Miocic
Stipe Miocic

Jon Jones claims UFC 309 fight against Stipe Miocic has become "very personal"

Cole Shelton - November 14, 2024

Jon Jones says his UFC 309 title defense against Stipe Miocic has become personal.

Dana White, Tom Aspinall, Jon Jones, Stipe Miocic

Dana White confirms Jon Jones vs Stipe Miocic winner should face Tom Aspinall next

Harry Kettle - November 14, 2024
Mike Tyson and Dana White
Mike Tyson

Dana White admits he's concerned for Mike Tyson's health ahead of Jake Paul fight: "I hope he comes out healthy"

Cole Shelton - November 14, 2024

Dana White says he’s concerned for Mike Tyson and his health.

Charles Oliveira, Michael Chandler UFC 309
Michael Chandler

UFC 309 | Pro fighters make their picks for Charles Oliveira vs Michael Chandler 2

Cole Shelton - November 14, 2024

In the co-main event, a pivotal lightweight bout goes down as Charles Olivera rematches Michael Chandler. Heading into the bout, Oliveira is a -280 favorite while the American is a +210 underdog on FanDuel.

Conor McGregor and Dana White
Dana White

Dana White gives discouraging update on Conor McGregor's planned UFC comeback

Curtis Calhoun - November 14, 2024

UFC CEO Dana White says Conor McGregor’s planned return to the Octagon has been delayed once again after a three-plus-year hiatus from fighting.

Jon Jones and Dana White
Jon Jones

Dana White rejects potential Jon Jones vs. Alex Pereira fight: "He is way bigger than him!"

Josh Evanoff - November 14, 2024

UFC President Dana White has absolutely no interest in Jon Jones vs. Alex Pereira.