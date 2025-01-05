Renowned MMA coach Javier Mendez explains why Islam Makhachev is ahead of Jon Jones on UFC pound-for-pound list

Javier Mendez on Pound-For-Pound Debate Involving Islam Makhachev and Jon Jones

During a recent appearance on Hablemos MMA, Javier Mendez shared his take on why Islam Makhachev has the rightful number one spot on the official UFC pound-for-pound rankings (via MMAJunkie).

“This is what I always say: How many fights does Jon Jones have in the last four years? Tell me. How many?” Mendez told Hablemos MMA in Spanish. “If you said six or seven, OK. But how many does he have? Two in four years.

“No, you need to fight more than that (for pound-for-pound best). If Islam were to do the same, I’d put Jon Jones at No. 1 – but he hasn’t fought (as much). If he had been active, then it’s a different conversation – but he’s barely fought. That why, that reason alone, I put Islam at No. 1.”

With that said, Mendez made it clear that he isn’t saying his fighter is the GOAT over “Bones.”

“The pound-for-pound conversation is now,” Mendez said. “I’m not going around saying that Islam is the greatest of all time. I’m just saying he’s the pound-for-pound best right now. That’s all. I’m not saying anything else.”

Makhachev is set to put his UFC Lightweight Championship at stake against Arman Tsarukyan in the main event of UFC 311. If Makhachev emerges victorious, he’ll secure his fourth successful title defense.

As for Jones, he’s fresh off a dominant heavyweight title defense over fellow legend Stipe Miocic. Now, fight fans wait to see if Jones vs. Tom Aspinall will come to fruition this year.