Renowned MMA coach Javier Mendez explains why Islam Makhachev is ahead of Jon Jones on UFC pound-for-pound list
American Kickboxing Academy head coach Javier Mendez has offered his take on why Islam Makhachev is ahead of Jon Jones on the UFC pound-for-pound list.
The topic has been heavily debated ever since UFC CEO Dana White blasted those who have Makhachev at the top of the list. While you won’t see many argue that Jones has accomplished far more in his pro MMA career than Makhachev, being the pound-for-pound best fighter today has more to do with recent sustained success.
That’s why Mendez insists that Makhachev is the right choice for the number one spot.
Javier Mendez on Pound-For-Pound Debate Involving Islam Makhachev and Jon Jones
During a recent appearance on Hablemos MMA, Javier Mendez shared his take on why Islam Makhachev has the rightful number one spot on the official UFC pound-for-pound rankings (via MMAJunkie).
“This is what I always say: How many fights does Jon Jones have in the last four years? Tell me. How many?” Mendez told Hablemos MMA in Spanish. “If you said six or seven, OK. But how many does he have? Two in four years.
“No, you need to fight more than that (for pound-for-pound best). If Islam were to do the same, I’d put Jon Jones at No. 1 – but he hasn’t fought (as much). If he had been active, then it’s a different conversation – but he’s barely fought. That why, that reason alone, I put Islam at No. 1.”
With that said, Mendez made it clear that he isn’t saying his fighter is the GOAT over “Bones.”
“The pound-for-pound conversation is now,” Mendez said. “I’m not going around saying that Islam is the greatest of all time. I’m just saying he’s the pound-for-pound best right now. That’s all. I’m not saying anything else.”
Makhachev is set to put his UFC Lightweight Championship at stake against Arman Tsarukyan in the main event of UFC 311. If Makhachev emerges victorious, he’ll secure his fourth successful title defense.
As for Jones, he’s fresh off a dominant heavyweight title defense over fellow legend Stipe Miocic. Now, fight fans wait to see if Jones vs. Tom Aspinall will come to fruition this year.
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Topics:Islam Makhachev Javier Mendez Jon Jones