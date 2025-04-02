Henry Cejudo names UFC legend who could prevent Islam Makhachev vs. Ilia Topuria

By Fernando Quiles Jr. - April 2, 2025

Henry Cejudo believes one UFC legend will play a role in Islam Makhachev’s next fight.

Islam Makhachev and Ilia Topuria

Much has been made about what’s next in the UFC lightweight title picture. Ilia Topuria recently vacated the UFC Featherweight Championship. While many assumed “La Leyenda” would get the next crack at Makhachev’s 155-pound gold, UFC CEO Dana White told reporters that it isn’t a guarantee.

Makhachev’s team have been vehemently against the idea of the matchup, expressing their belief that Topuria should have a No. 1 contender bout first.

RELATED: UFC COMMENTATOR JOE ROGAN SHARES STUNNING OUTLOOK ON ISLAM MAKHACHEV VS. ILIA TOPURIA

Khabib Nurmagomedov to Decide Makhachev’s Next Fight?

Khabib Nurmagomedov has played a crucial role in Islam Makhachev’s pro MMA journey. He’s also someone the UFC brass highly respects, given his accolades. During an interview with MMAJunkie.com, Henry Cejudo shared his belief that Nirmagomedov has enough pull to convince the UFC to hold off on Makhachev vs. Ilia Topuria.

“I remember talking to Khabib, and Khabib said it’s not fair for Ilia to skip the line and go after the title shot with Islam because that’s all Islam’s been doing,” Cejudo said. “He gave Volkanovski a couple (title shots) where he’s gone up. So I don’t even think it’s going to be Islam’s choice. I think Khabib is going to step in and be like, ‘He needs to fight the No. 1 contender.’”

As previously mentioned, Makhachev’s team appear to be opposed to fighting Topuria next, as it would be yet another title opportunity given to a featherweight. Makhachev’s head coach Javier Mendez has said in interviews that whatever the UFC wants is what the company will get. With that said, Mendez thinks a win for Makhachev would mean more if Topuria can first prove himself against a top lightweight.

Topuria’s stock has rapidly surged following sensational knockout victories over Alexander Volkanovski and Max Holloway. Recently, “La Leyenda” has traded barbs with former UFC Lightweight Champion Charles Oliveira. If there is a No. 1 contender bout to be made, perhaps that’s the one.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Henry Cejudo Ilia Topuria Islam Makhachev Khabib Nurmagomedov UFC

Related

Jack Della Maddalena UFC

Jack Della Maddalena receives apology regarding UFC 315 fundraising story

Harry Kettle - April 2, 2025
Ian Machado Garry
Ian Garry

Ian Machado Garry reacts to short notice UFC Kansas City fight against Carlos Prates

Harry Kettle - April 2, 2025

UFC star Ian Machado Garry has reacted to being given a short notice fight against Carlos Prates at UFC Kansas City.

Mateusz Gamrot
UFC

Mateusz Gamrot rumored to be in the mix for UFC 314 co-main event back-up role

Harry Kettle - April 2, 2025

UFC lightweight Mateusz Gamrot is rumored to be in the mix for a UFC 314 back-up role, if he is required.

Khalil Rountree
Khalil Rountree

Khalil Rountree Jr reacts to Jamahal Hill fight being called off for UFC Kansas City

Harry Kettle - April 2, 2025

Khalil Rountree Jr has given his thoughts on his upcoming fight with Jamahal Hill at UFC Kansas City being called off.

Loopy Godinez, UFC, UFC Mexico City
UFC

UFC star narrowly avoided nightmare scenario in last fight: 'My stomach was not feeling great'

BJ Penn Staff - April 1, 2025

MMA fans can be a pretty critical bunch, and they sure don’t forget easily. In her latest UFC fight, strawweight star Loopy Godinez narrowly avoided a situation that would have had fans chattering for weeks — and not in a good way.

Merab Dvalishvili and Sean O'Malley

Dana White announces two title fights for UFC 316, including Merab Dvalishvili vs. Sean O’Malley 2

Josh Evanoff - April 1, 2025
Ian Machado Garry
Ian Garry

UFC Kansas City gets new main event as Ian Machado Garry takes on surging contender

Cole Shelton - April 1, 2025

UFC Kansas City has gotten a new main event as Ian Machado Garry has once again stepped up on short notice.

Henry Cejudo
UFC

Henry Cejudo contemplating retirement following recent eye injury: "I want to be able to play with my kids"

Josh Evanoff - April 1, 2025

Former two-weight UFC champion Henry Cejudo could retire following his recent injury.

Dillon Danis
Tony Ferguson

Dillon Danis shares scatching prediction for Tony Ferguson fight in GFL

Cole Shelton - April 1, 2025

Dillon Danis has sent a bold prediction on his upcoming fight against Tony Ferguson in the GFL.

Carlos Prates Belal Muhammad Jack Della Maddalena
Carlos Prates

UFC 315: Carlos Prates shares prediction for Belal Muhammad vs. Jack Della Maddalena

Fernando Quiles Jr. - April 1, 2025

Rising UFC star Carlos Prates has shared his prediction for the welterweight title fight between Belal Muhammad and Jack Della Maddalena.