Henry Cejudo names UFC legend who could prevent Islam Makhachev vs. Ilia Topuria

Khabib Nurmagomedov to Decide Makhachev’s Next Fight?

Khabib Nurmagomedov has played a crucial role in Islam Makhachev’s pro MMA journey. He’s also someone the UFC brass highly respects, given his accolades. During an interview with MMAJunkie.com, Henry Cejudo shared his belief that Nirmagomedov has enough pull to convince the UFC to hold off on Makhachev vs. Ilia Topuria.

“I remember talking to Khabib, and Khabib said it’s not fair for Ilia to skip the line and go after the title shot with Islam because that’s all Islam’s been doing,” Cejudo said. “He gave Volkanovski a couple (title shots) where he’s gone up. So I don’t even think it’s going to be Islam’s choice. I think Khabib is going to step in and be like, ‘He needs to fight the No. 1 contender.’”

As previously mentioned, Makhachev’s team appear to be opposed to fighting Topuria next, as it would be yet another title opportunity given to a featherweight. Makhachev’s head coach Javier Mendez has said in interviews that whatever the UFC wants is what the company will get. With that said, Mendez thinks a win for Makhachev would mean more if Topuria can first prove himself against a top lightweight.

Topuria’s stock has rapidly surged following sensational knockout victories over Alexander Volkanovski and Max Holloway. Recently, “La Leyenda” has traded barbs with former UFC Lightweight Champion Charles Oliveira. If there is a No. 1 contender bout to be made, perhaps that’s the one.