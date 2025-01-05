Sean O’Malley reveals who he prefers to win UFC 311 title fight between Merab Dvalishvili and Umar Nurmagomedov

By Fernando Quiles - January 5, 2025

Sean O’Malley has a preference for who he wants the UFC bantamweight champion to be when he’s ready to return.

Sean O’Malley

O’Malley lost the 135-pound gold to Merab Dvalishvili back in September. The “Suga” show was outworked by his opponent, who effectively utilized his grappling to get the better of the now former bantamweight ruler. O’Malley was defeated via unanimous decision inside The Sphere in Las Vegas.

Dvalishvili’s first title defense has been booked and it’ll be against Umar Nurmagomedov at UFC 311 on January 18th. O’Malley has an idea of who he prefers to emerge victorious in that matchup if he faces the winner next.

RELATED: SEAN O’MALLEY HOPES TO COMPETE IN FUTURE UFC JAPAN EVENT AFTER ATTENDING RIZIN 49: “THERE’S GOOD ENERGY HERE”

Sean O’Malley Wants Rematch With Merab Dvalishvili

While Sean O’Malley is hoping to get the UFC Bantamweight Championship back regardless of who wins in the UFC 311 co-headliner, he admitted during a RIZIN press event that he prefers to get a second crack at Merab Dvalishvili (via Red Corner MMA).

“Ideally, Merab beats Umar and I get the rematch,” O’Malley said about what he’d like to see happen next. “But if Umar wins, it’ll be Umar. That’s what I want next is a title fight.

“Hopefully mid-next year. So the winner of that one. That fight’s coming up very, very soon.”

Before Dvalishvili’s title defense against Umar Nurmagomedov was made official, O’Malley took to the “TimboSugarShow” to share his belief that the Georgian champion is afraid of the challenger.

“Merab is absolutely s***ing himself terrified of Umar, he doesn’t want to fight Umar,” O’Malley said. “Now he wants to fight Petr, he wants to fight me… Petr got 50-45’d to Merab!”

Time will tell what transpires in the title fight between Dvalishvili and Nurmagomedov, and whether or not O’Malley gets dibs on the winner.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Merab Dvalishvili Sean O'Malley UFC Umar Nurmagomedov

Related

Conor McGregor BKFC

Conor McGregor scolds Irish MMA fighters who praised Khabib Nurmagomedov prior to harsh comments

Fernando Quiles - January 5, 2025
Norma Dumont, Kayla Harrison
Kayla Harrison

Norma Dumont interested in facing Kayla Harrison for interim title if Julianna Pena is injured: "We can do this"

Josh Evanoff - January 3, 2025

If Julianna Pena can’t fight, Norma Dumont wants to face Kayla Harrison for interim UFC gold.

Kayla Harrison
Kayla Harrison

Kayla Harrison possibly fighting for interim UFC gold with Julianna Pena's status in question, says manager

Fernando Quiles - January 3, 2025

Kayla Harrison’s first crack at a UFC title might be for interim gold.

Donald Cerrone
Michael Bisping

UFC commentators provide suggestion for Donald Cerrone's return opponent

Harry Kettle - January 3, 2025

Michael Bisping and Paul Felder have provided suggestions for Donald Cerrone’s UFC return opponent.

Michael Bisping
UFC

Michael Bisping reveals how he managed to pass UFC's pre-fight medical exams

Harry Kettle - January 3, 2025

UFC legend Michael Bisping has revealed how he was able to pass some of the promotion’s pre-fight medical exams.

Daniel Cormier

Daniel Cormier reveals drastic measures he took during UFC run

Harry Kettle - January 3, 2025
Islam Makhachev, Arman Tsarukyan
Islam Makhachev

UFC 311: ‘Makhachev vs. Tsarukyan 2’ Fight Card and Start Times

Harry Kettle - January 3, 2025

UFC 311 is right around the corner as we get ready for two blockbuster championship fights in California.

Umar Nurmagomedov
UFC

Umar Nurmagomedov vows to "choke" out Merab Dvalishvili at UFC 311: "I can finish you"

Cole Shelton - January 2, 2025

Umar Nurmagomedov believes he will finish Merab Dvalishvili at UFC 311.

Kelvin Gastelum
Kelvin Gastelum

Kelvin Gastelum vs. Joe Pyfer targeted for UFC Mexico City in March

Josh Evanoff - January 2, 2025

UFC Mexico City has reportedly added a middleweight tilt between Kelvin Gastelum and Joe Pyfer.

Logan Paul, Conor McGregor
Logan Paul

REPORT | UFC involved with Conor McGregor vs. Logan Paul talks, fight targeted for April

Josh Evanoff - January 2, 2025

According to a recent report, the UFC is on board with booking Conor McGregor vs. Logan Paul.