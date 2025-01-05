Sean O’Malley reveals who he prefers to win UFC 311 title fight between Merab Dvalishvili and Umar Nurmagomedov
Sean O’Malley has a preference for who he wants the UFC bantamweight champion to be when he’s ready to return.
O’Malley lost the 135-pound gold to Merab Dvalishvili back in September. The “Suga” show was outworked by his opponent, who effectively utilized his grappling to get the better of the now former bantamweight ruler. O’Malley was defeated via unanimous decision inside The Sphere in Las Vegas.
Dvalishvili’s first title defense has been booked and it’ll be against Umar Nurmagomedov at UFC 311 on January 18th. O’Malley has an idea of who he prefers to emerge victorious in that matchup if he faces the winner next.
Sean O’Malley Wants Rematch With Merab Dvalishvili
While Sean O’Malley is hoping to get the UFC Bantamweight Championship back regardless of who wins in the UFC 311 co-headliner, he admitted during a RIZIN press event that he prefers to get a second crack at Merab Dvalishvili (via Red Corner MMA).
“Ideally, Merab beats Umar and I get the rematch,” O’Malley said about what he’d like to see happen next. “But if Umar wins, it’ll be Umar. That’s what I want next is a title fight.
“Hopefully mid-next year. So the winner of that one. That fight’s coming up very, very soon.”
Before Dvalishvili’s title defense against Umar Nurmagomedov was made official, O’Malley took to the “TimboSugarShow” to share his belief that the Georgian champion is afraid of the challenger.
“Merab is absolutely s***ing himself terrified of Umar, he doesn’t want to fight Umar,” O’Malley said. “Now he wants to fight Petr, he wants to fight me… Petr got 50-45’d to Merab!”
Time will tell what transpires in the title fight between Dvalishvili and Nurmagomedov, and whether or not O’Malley gets dibs on the winner.
