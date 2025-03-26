Demetrious Johnson explains why Islam Makhachev is his pound-for-pound #1 fighter

UFC legend Demetrious Johnson has explained why he considers Islam Makhachev to be his current #1 pound-for-pound fighter.

Right now, nobody can touch Islam Makhachev. He has achieved some wonderful things in his mixed martial arts career already, and it doesn’t appear as if he’s going to slow down anytime soon. He is the undisputed UFC lightweight champion and as we look ahead to the future, it certainly feels as if he has the upper hand over the majority of contenders in that division. Even if he moved up to welterweight, you’d fancy his chances against plenty of the guys up there.

Of course, we often hear fans and pundits discuss the ‘pound-for-pound’ debate. Makhachev is right up there with the best of them, and some would even suggest that there’s nobody even remotely close to him right now. Either way, he’s a special talent.

In a recent interview, the great Demetrious Johnson weighed in on this debate and made it clear that he believes Makhachev is just as special as everyone else thinks he is.