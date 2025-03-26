Demetrious Johnson explains why Islam Makhachev is his pound-for-pound #1 fighter

By Harry Kettle - March 26, 2025

UFC legend Demetrious Johnson has explained why he considers Islam Makhachev to be his current #1 pound-for-pound fighter.

Islam Makhachev

Right now, nobody can touch Islam Makhachev. He has achieved some wonderful things in his mixed martial arts career already, and it doesn’t appear as if he’s going to slow down anytime soon. He is the undisputed UFC lightweight champion and as we look ahead to the future, it certainly feels as if he has the upper hand over the majority of contenders in that division. Even if he moved up to welterweight, you’d fancy his chances against plenty of the guys up there.

RELATED: Charles Oliveira demands a rematch against Islam Makhachev for UFC 317: "International Fight Week"

Of course, we often hear fans and pundits discuss the ‘pound-for-pound’ debate. Makhachev is right up there with the best of them, and some would even suggest that there’s nobody even remotely close to him right now. Either way, he’s a special talent.

In a recent interview, the great Demetrious Johnson weighed in on this debate and made it clear that he believes Makhachev is just as special as everyone else thinks he is.

DJ’s view on Makhachev

“Right now, Islam Makhachev is the pound-for-pound best fighter in the world right now,” Johnson said. “He can strike, he can grapple, he has judo, he has jiu-jitsu. He’s battled adversity. He is the pound-for-pound best fighter in the world. Jon Jones is right after that, because he can do it all. He’s battled adversity, he’s grappled people. He’s been in the game for a very, very long time.”

“When I trained with him and seen how big he was at that time, he’s forcing his – I think he’ll be fine at 170,” Johnson said. “I truly believe so. The only thing he’s going to have to make up a difference for is just the size and the weight. For someone who’s well-rounded and has so many wins in different areas knocking people out and submitting them and all that stuff, I think he’ll be fine.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie

If anyone knows what an elite fighter looks like, it’s Demetrious Johnson. Hopefully, we’ll continue to see Islam flourish and thrive for the remainder of his run in mixed martial arts.

Do you believe Islam Makhachev is the best in the world right now? If not, who else could claim that crown? Let us know your thoughts, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Demetrious Johnson Islam Makhachev UFC

