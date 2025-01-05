Conor McGregor scolds Irish MMA fighters who praised Khabib Nurmagomedov prior to harsh comments

Conor McGregor didn’t hold back on Irish fighters for singing the praises of Khabib Nurmagomedov.

In a recent clip posted by the PFL MMA promotion, Nurmagomedov shut down the notion that Ireland has a bevy of great fighters in combat sports. The retired UFC Hall of Famer questioned who was at the top of the list for Irish MMA athletes besides two names.

“Brother, Ireland doesn’t have fighters brother.” Khabib Nurmagomedov stated, when asked about the Russia vs. Ireland feud in MMA. “Let’s be honest. How many fighters do you know from Ireland? Paul Hughes and Conor. Who else?”

He continued, “Brother, you come to Dagestan, you can understand. So many organizations, they don’t even sign Dagestan fighters because they worry about, like, can anybody else become champion? You know, but with Dagestan, let’s be honest. Dagestan level of MMA [is up] here. But Ireland level, not even half of Dagestan level.”

Following Nurmagomedov’s comments, McGregor has taken issue with certain fighters from Ireland who have publicly given “The Eagle” his due.

