Conor McGregor scolds Irish MMA fighters who praised Khabib Nurmagomedov prior to harsh comments

By Fernando Quiles - January 5, 2025

Conor McGregor didn’t hold back on Irish fighters for singing the praises of Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Conor McGregor BKFC

In a recent clip posted by the PFL MMA promotion, Nurmagomedov shut down the notion that Ireland has a bevy of great fighters in combat sports. The retired UFC Hall of Famer questioned who was at the top of the list for Irish MMA athletes besides two names.

“Brother, Ireland doesn’t have fighters brother.” Khabib Nurmagomedov stated, when asked about the Russia vs. Ireland feud in MMA. “Let’s be honest. How many fighters do you know from Ireland? Paul Hughes and Conor. Who else?”

He continued, “Brother, you come to Dagestan, you can understand. So many organizations, they don’t even sign Dagestan fighters because they worry about, like, can anybody else become champion? You know, but with Dagestan, let’s be honest. Dagestan level of MMA [is up] here. But Ireland level, not even half of Dagestan level.”

Following Nurmagomedov’s comments, McGregor has taken issue with certain fighters from Ireland who have publicly given “The Eagle” his due.

Conor McGregor Takes Aim at Irish Fighters Who Praised Khabib Nurmagomedov

In a since deleted post on his ‘X’ account, Conor McGregor made it clear that he took note of fighters from Ireland who were complimentary of Khabib Nurmagomedov in the past.

“Loads of Irish fighter licking his arse years then he says yous are all sh*te. #classic.”

Top Bellator title contender Paul Hughes recently fired back at Nurmagomedov on social media, claiming the Dagestan legend can thank McGregor for his fame. Hughes will be challenging Usman Nurmagomedov for the Bellator Lightweight Championship on January 25th.

In addition to returning fire on Khabib, Hughes also said fighters from Dagestan are known for failing drug tests.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Conor McGregor Khabib Nurmagomedov UFC

