MMA fans react after Jon Jones shares hotline for Tom Aspinall fight requests: “DC watching his phone blow up”

By Harry Kettle - August 7, 2024

Mixed martial arts fans have reacted to Jon Jones sharing a hotline for Tom Aspinall fight requests.

As we know, Jon Jones is likely to battle Stipe Miocic in his next fight. However, many want to see him take on Tom Aspinall instead. The Englishman is the interim UFC heavyweight champion and it seems like the move that makes sense. Alas, Jones and the UFC are ultimately going in the direction of Miocic, which will likely take place at Madison Square Garden later this year.

RELATED: Dana White explains why Jon Jones is fighting Stipe Miocic over Tom Aspinall next: “He doesn’t deserve anything!”

Despite that decision, fans have been insistent on trying to get the plans changed. It’s not likely to work in the slightest but even White has admitted that there’s a chance both Jon and Stipe retire after their NYC showdown. With that in mind, it does feel as if there’s some momentum behind the Aspinall idea – even if some don’t want to admit that.

During a recent post on X, Jones posted a phone number and told fans to ring it and explain why they want him to battle Tom. So, naturally, there were some pretty fun responses.

Fans react to Jones prank

“After Stipe we know who’s next. The lineal heavyweight champ.”
“bro just doxxed someone.”
“Stipe is going to get injured in 2 weeks, keeping him out for 5 months. Jones X Aspinall on the December card.”
“DC watching his phone blow up.”
“If this is Chael’s number, it would be the best prank ever.”

One thing we know about Jon is that he’s never been afraid to wind up mixed martial arts fans.

Do you believe there’s even a slim chance that we’ll see Jon Jones battle Tom Aspinall instead of Stipe Miocic? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!

