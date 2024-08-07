MMA fans react after Jon Jones shares hotline for Tom Aspinall fight requests: “DC watching his phone blow up”

Mixed martial arts fans have reacted to Jon Jones sharing a hotline for Tom Aspinall fight requests.

As we know, Jon Jones is likely to battle Stipe Miocic in his next fight. However, many want to see him take on Tom Aspinall instead. The Englishman is the interim UFC heavyweight champion and it seems like the move that makes sense. Alas, Jones and the UFC are ultimately going in the direction of Miocic, which will likely take place at Madison Square Garden later this year.

Despite that decision, fans have been insistent on trying to get the plans changed. It’s not likely to work in the slightest but even White has admitted that there’s a chance both Jon and Stipe retire after their NYC showdown. With that in mind, it does feel as if there’s some momentum behind the Aspinall idea – even if some don’t want to admit that.

During a recent post on X, Jones posted a phone number and told fans to ring it and explain why they want him to battle Tom. So, naturally, there were some pretty fun responses.

If you want me to fight Tom call and text me, I’ll respond for the next few days pic.twitter.com/bPdG7geaIE — BONY (@JonnyBones) August 6, 2024

After Stipe we know who's Next.

The Lineal heavyweight champ. — munchnews (@MUNCHmma) August 6, 2024

bro just doxxed someone 😭😭 — polo (@vintage_polo22) August 6, 2024

Stipe is going to get injured in 2 weeks, keeping him out for 5 months. Jones X Aspinall on the December card — Baz (@Punteriann) August 6, 2024

Dc watching his phone blow up pic.twitter.com/zFMoKGaN5N — Teejay🇳🇬💎 (@casualufcfan) August 6, 2024